NCC’S PARTNERSHIP WITH OOKLA 

SONNY ARAGBA-AKPORE writes that collaboration enhances transparency, and empowers consumers to make informed choices

In a bid to convince Nigerians that its data on network performances especially on Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) are in order, telecom regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently took a bold step to initiate a partnership with Okla of Seattle, United States of America to carry out an independent analysis of the state of the networks.

And when he reeled out the fourth Quarter performance reports for 2025, last week, an elated Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, said the commission’s quest for transparency has been fully activated by this independent exercise.

Maida spoke in Abuja to stakeholders, saying the report by Ookla, a globally acclaimed organisation for such studies, has made both operators and regulators be on the same page. Specifically, the study will serve as a guide to assess the position of the various networks, especially the gaps and coverage of rural and urban centres. This will also boost informed regulatory decisions and management of various networks by the operators. Ookla is a global independent leader in connectivity intelligence that brings together the trusted expertise of Speedtest, Down Detector, Ekahau, and RootMetrics to deliver unmatched network and connectivity insights. By combining multi-source data with industry-leading expertise, Ookla transforms network performance metrics into strategic, actionable insights. Incessant complaints and comments on Quality of Service and Quality of Experience have been a nightmare to the regulator, but last week, Maida said, although there were visible gaps between urban and rural communities, the over $1b investment by Mobile Network Operators (MNOS) to build 2,850 new sites by 2025 indicates an upward trend in connectivity. The 2,850 new sites have raised the total number of sites in the country to 42,850 as of December 2025. The industry investment in 2025 resulted in the deployment of the new sites to expand both coverage and capacity nationwide. Much of the progress reflected in industry reports accounts for the direct outcome of these investments. The NCC boss submitted that the Commission had secured commitments from operators to exceed their 2025 investment levels in 2026, with infrastructure investments continuing in earnest. As he put it, “today’s engagement reflects our commitment to transparent, data-driven regulation and the continuous improvement of Nigeria’s digital ecosystem. Through our collaboration with Ookla, we are providing independent insights into real-world network performance and the lived experience of Nigerians across cities, rural communities, highways, and emerging 5G zones. It is in this context that we have released the Q4 2025 Network Performance Reports. “These reports enable the Commission to track progress, identify gaps, and guide targeted regulatory interventions—ranging from spectrum optimisation and infrastructure upgrades to quality-of-service enforcement and the expansion of rural connectivity. “The data shows clear and steady improvements in network quality, particularly in median download speeds across both urban and rural areas, especially when compared to Q3 performance. Notably, the video Quality of Experience gap between urban and rural areas has narrowed, and the strength of our 4G backbone continues to improve.” Maida admits the challenges that have plagued the sector, but assured that with collaborative efforts of the commission and network providers, things will surely get better. “The industry is not without challenges, as reflected in gaps in 5G services and inequalities in upload speeds highlighted in the reports. However, we are actively engaging with operators to address these issues, including gaps in mobile service coverage” Maida submitted, adding that the independent data provided by Ookla through which various industry reports emerged “enable us to track progress, identify gaps, and guide targeted regulatory interventions—ranging from spectrum optimisation and infrastructure upgrades to quality-of-service enforcement and the expansion of rural connectivity.” Published quarterly, these reports provide unbiased insights into network performance, coverage, and service quality across operators, states, and regions in Nigeria.

By combining Ookla’s advanced analytics with the Commission’s regulatory oversight, this collaboration enhances transparency, empowers consumers to make informed choices, and fosters improved service delivery and enhanced network performance nationwide. On Urban vs Rural Network Performance, the report was arrived at through the use of advanced geospatial analysis to provide a clearer view of the performance gap between Nigeria’s urban and rural communities, while also highlighting encouraging improvements in rural broadband speeds and the emergence of digital corridors along major highways. By identifying underserved signal zones linked to slower speeds and higher delays, it provides a clearer picture of quality gaps affecting everyday connectivity. “The NCC is using these insights to guide targeted infrastructure upgrades, strengthen quality standards and drive data-led regulatory interventions focused on improving real Quality of Experience across the country. “The 5G Reality Check and Closing the Gap between Coverage and Usage tells a different story as the NCC report explores how Nigeria’s growing 5G footprint is translating into real user experience, introducing the “5G Gap” between nominal coverage and actual service quality on the ground. “

In terms of Network Performance and 5G Reality, the report offers an independent view of Nigeria’s overall mobile network performance, alongside the real-world experience of 5G users, revealing a clear gap between where 5G has been deployed and how effectively it is experienced in practice. Consumer Insights and Industry Trends indicate that the report provides a nationwide, data-driven snapshot of how Nigerians experience mobile connectivity, drawing on millions of real user measurements to highlight performance trends, regional variations and evolving consumer usage patterns. It showcases areas of progress alongside locations where service quality can be strengthened, helping to guide targeted improvements. Explaining why the NCC opted for a partnership with Ookla, Executive Commissioner, Technical Standards and Network Integrity, Abraham Osh Adami said, “Last year, the Commission deepened this commitment by partnering with Ookla to develop nationwide Network Coverage Maps. NCC’s Head, Public Affairs, Mrs Nnenna Ukoha, told stakeholders, particularly the media, that “In reporting industry data to Nigerians and the world, we encourage what we call constructive framing, which does not mean ignoring sectoral challenges, far from it. Rather, it means presenting issues in a way that highlights progress alongside challenges, showing the solutions being deployed, reflecting the investments and innovations shaping the sector, recognising improvements in quality of service and experience, and supporting industry resilience.”

Aragba-Akpore is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board