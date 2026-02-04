Air Marshal Aneke Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment to Personnel Welfare, Inaugurates New Accommodation in Lagos 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, on Tuesday reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of personnel of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF).

The CAS made this fresh commitment at the inauguration of new accommodation blocks and a multipurpose sports complex for airmen and airwomen at 055 NAFCAMP, Legico Barracks, Victoria Island, Lagos, as part of efforts to improve their standard of living and welfare.

Speaking at the event, Air Marshal Aneke said providing a conducive environment for personnel and their families would enable them to give their utmost best in the discharge of their duties.

The projects commissioned include two blocks of 24 two-bedroom flats, one block of 40 one-bedroom flats, as well as a purpose-built sports complex.

According to the CAS, the occasion reflected his deliberate and sustained commitment to personnel welfare, which remains a central pillar of his command philosophy.

“My command philosophy is to enhance and sustain a highly motivated professional and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive air power effects in synergy with surface forces for the realisation of national security objectives.

“These facilities represent a significant departure from the traditional barrack concept to which we have long been used to and accustomed to.

“Distinguished by thoughtful architectural design and executed to the highest standards of construction, they stand as a remarkable edifice, both functional in purpose and pleasing in appearance,” he said.

Air Marshal Aneke stressed that the barracks should be maintained exclusively for airmen and airwomen, insisting that the welfare of personnel must be accorded the highest priority.

“Furthermore, the strategic location of Legico Barracks within Lagos State enhances its status as one of the most desirable and dignified residential environments for service personnel anywhere in the country,” the CAS said.

He commended his predecessor, the immediate past Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar (rtd), for initiating the project.

“These set of buildings did not appear from nowhere. It took the mind, brain and time of Abubakar who is strategic and forward-thinking to bring a new concept that we all must continue to build upon.

“I’m only coming in to take the glory, but he has done all the sweats. He has done everything possible therefore I give honour to whom honour is due,” he said.

The CAS explained that the timely completion of the projects was deliberately prioritised under his administration in line with his unwavering commitment to improving the living and working conditions of Nigerian Air Force personnel.

“Adequate housing significantly reduces welfare related pressure, promotes stability on the home front and enables our personnel to devote their full attention to assigned operational duties.

“You cannot function properly if you don’t have the right housing and I know how it feels when you are posted and your family is not comfortable.

“So, we will do everything possible to ensure that your families are comfortable enough for you to give us your best,” he said.

Air Marshal Aneke urged personnel who would occupy and utilise the facilities to uphold the highest standards of discipline and responsibility, noting that the projects were carefully planned and executed to the highest standards.

“So, I am going to come visiting next time I am in Lagos and I expect you to use these structures with care and a strong sense of ownership.

“Please use this structure as if it’s your own house, reflecting a culture of maintenance and pride in our living and working environment.

“Let these facilities remain a source of comfort, dignity, and motivation for both present and future occupants,” the CAS said.

He added that the inauguration would not have been possible without the steadfast support of the Federal Government and the leadership of the National Assembly, whose fiscal interventions made the projects achievable.

Air Marshal Aneke also expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support to the Nigerian Air Force.

“We remain fully committed to being critical stakeholders in the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda for a safe, secure, and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

“To my dear officers, airmen, airwomen, I urge you to remain worthy ambassadors of the Nigerian Air Force at all times, maintain harmonious relationships with our host communities and sister security agencies, and demonstrate appreciation for these facilities through responsible utilisation and proper maintenance.

“Let your conduct always reflect discipline, professionalism, and loyalty to the service and this great nation. Together, we shall continue to build a stronger, more professional, and mission-ready Nigerian Air Force.”