Zuid Energies: Why We Deployed First Electric Powered Vehicles in Major Airports

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





A new-energy mobility and infrastructure company, Zuid Energies Limited, Monday revealed it partnered the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to deploy electric taxi services across major international airports to boost transport efficiency and improve Nigeria’s zero emission efforts.

The Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zuid Energies Limited, Ogochukwu Abiakam, who made the disclosure to Newsmen in Abuja, said the collaboration covers deployment of Electric Vehicles ride-hailing and executive airport taxis, alongside development of Electric Vehicles charging infrastructure.

Abiaka noted the pilot phase is starting with Abuja and Lagos, after which the model will be expanded to other FAAN airports nationwide.

According to him, “Our long-term plan is to operate across all FAAN-owned airports, with Abuja and Lagos serving as pilot locations. Deployment numbers will scale in phases based on passenger demand, infrastructure readiness, and operational performance from the pilot phase.”

Speaking on the modality of operations, Abiakam noted that Zuid Energies operates a digital-first booking system using a WhatsApp booking bot and dispatch platform.

“Passengers request rides via WhatsApp, and vehicles are dispatched either: From airport staging areas, or from city charging hubs. Operations are done in partnership with FAAN and aligned with airport transport regulations.

“Our goal is accessibility. EV technology helps stabilize pricing long term because operating costs are lower than fuel vehicles and we intend to work collaboratively with existing airport taxi operators.

“In addition, our goal is to create a transition model that allows them to participate in the EV ecosystem through partnerships, fleet conversion opportunities, and driver integration programs,” he further explained

On sustainability measures, the MD said the company is developing a full ecosystem approach as there will be dedicated EV charging stations in Lagos and Abuja and planned charging infrastructure inside airports as well as preventive maintenance partnerships with certified EV technicians

On future plans, he further noted that “There are plans for expansion to more Nigerian airports and expansion into intercity EV transport corridors and development of more public charging infrastructure

“Also, fleet financing programs for partners and potential expansion into West African aviation mobility ecosystems. Electric Vehicles represent the future of transportation globally, and Nigeria is well positioned to benefit from early adoption.

“EV adoption helps by reducing national demand for petrol and diesel and lowering government exposure to fuel price volatility. It also encouraging shift to domestically generated electricity and reduce pressure on foreign exchange used for fuel imports,” he added.

On how can EVs contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth, the CEO further emphasised that EV adoption can drive economic growth by creating new industries (charging infrastructure, maintenance, assembly) and also creating skilled technical jobs.

He added it will help reduce fuel import costs and improving FX stability and encourage local manufacturing and technology transfer.