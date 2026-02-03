Unilever Nigeria Grows Profit by 103% to N30.74bn in 2025

Kayode Tokede

Unilever Nigeria Plc in its unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 declared N30.74 billion profit after tax, about 103 per cent increase over N15.14billion posted in the audited year ended December 31, 2024.

The company announced profit before tax to N51.8 billion in 2025, representing an increase of 129 per cent from N22.65billion in 2024.

Significant revenue generation and cost effectiveness management played a critical role in the company’s profit generation last year.

Unilever Nigeria declared N214.7billion in 2025, about 44 per cent growth from N149.5billion in 2024 as finance cost stood at N1.19 billion in 2025, a drop of 53.3 per cent from N2.54billion in 2024.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi in a statement said, “ Our fourth quarter performance and strong full year outcome reflect the continued momentum from our route‑to‑market expansion, increasingly agile, well-optimised operational structure, and the robust demand we are seeing across our iconic brands, including Knorr, Close Up, Pepsodent, Vaseline, and Rexona.

“We have delivered consistent quarter‑on‑quarter topline growth that remains competitive, profitable, and sustainable.”

He added that, “With a proud heritage of more than 100 years of manufacturing in Nigeria, every product and every experience reflects our legacy of innovation and our unwavering commitment to quality. Through our trusted brands, we continue to Brighten Everyday Life for All.”