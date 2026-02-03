Polaris Bank Strengthens MSMEs Export Ecosystem at NAHCO, NACCIMA Programme

Oriarehu Bonny

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its strategic commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s non-oil export ecosystem and empowering micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) at the NAHCO and NACCIMA Export Group Programme themed, “Breaking Barriers: Helping SMEs Navigate Export Procedures for Agro Products and Other Commodities.”

Speaking at the programme, Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Chris Ofikulu, underscored the national importance of export diversification and the central role of SMEs in building a resilient economy. He noted that reducing Nigeria’s dependence on oil revenues requires coordinated action across the public and private sectors to strengthen non-oil exports, particularly within agro-exports and commodity trade.

“Expanding non-oil exports is not optional; it is a strategic imperative for building a resilient, inclusive and competitive Nigerian economy. SMEs, particularly in agro-exports and commodity trade, hold the key to unlocking our true comparative advantage. Polaris Bank remains committed to providing the finance, advisory support and partnerships required to help them scale confidently and compete globally,” Ofikulu said.

Also addressing stakeholders,Team Lead, Trade Services, Polaris Bank, Olaleye Arinola, highlighted the importance of removing trade and payment bottlenecks that limit exporter competitiveness and cash flow. He emphasized the Bank’s focus on building confidence and certainty into the export process through practical financial and advisory support.

“Exports cannot grow if finance and payments remain obstacles. At Polaris Bank, our focus is on removing friction from international trade by ensuring SMEs get paid faster, safer and with greater certainty through efficient trade finance, secure cross-border payments and hands-on guidance across documentation, FX and compliance,” Arinola said.

As part of its partnership with the business and trade community, Polaris Bank unveiled a Dedicated Help Desk for NACCIMA members, designed to provide direct access to trade finance and payment support, fast-track resolution of export-related enquiries, and personalized advisory services on FX documentation and regulatory compliance.

Polaris Bank reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with NAHCO, NACCIMA and other stakeholders to strengthen exporter capacity, promote value addition across agro-exports and commodities, and unlock sustainable growth opportunities for Nigerian businesses in regional and global markets.