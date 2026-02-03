Olanipekun, Oyedele Urge South-West to Harness Tinubu’s Presidency for Devt

Fidelis David in Akure





Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Wole Olanipekun, and Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, have called on governors and political leaders of the South-West to seize what they described as a rare political opportunity presented by the presidency of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fast-track the development of the region.

The duo made the call on Monday in Akure during a public lecture organised as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ondo State, warning that such a strategic advantage might not present itself again after the completion of President Tinubu’s second term in office.

Speaking as chairman of the Golden Jubilee commemorative lecture titled “Ondo State: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow – Agenda Setting for the Next 50 Years,” Olanipekun said the South-West must act with unity and vision to maximise federal opportunities for infrastructure, industrialisation and economic reforms.

His words: Tinubu will not be there forever. He will only be there till 2031. Let’s put ourselves together, be united. There should be cohesion, there should be unity, there should be love, there should be respect, there should be thoughtfulness, otherwise, Olanipekun said.

The legal luminary stressed that if the South-West fails to organise itself, articulate a common economic agenda and engage the federal government constructively it may not have another opportunity of this magnitude after President Tinubu’s tenure.

Olanipekun stressed that regional development should rise above partisan politics, urging governors in the zone to collaborate on rail transport, ports, agriculture, mineral resources among others

In his keynote lecture, Prof. Oyedele traced the historical evolution of Ondo State and described the state’s founding ideals as rooted in education, integrity and collective progress, noting that the state’s investment in human capital has remained its strongest asset.

Oyedele who is also from the state noted that despite having one of the smallest budgets among Nigerian states, Ondo State currently has the lowest proportion of people living in multidimensional poverty.

“This is not because we are the richest state, but because we invested in what truly matters – education, health and dignity,” he said, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

On the future of the state, Oyedele outlined a long-term development blueprint tagged Agenda 2076, which he said should focus on industrialisation, technology, security, youth empowerment and institutional governance.

“The next 50 years must be about value creation, not dependence on federation allocations. Ondo State must move from cocoa to chocolate, from crude extraction to industrial processing, and from subsistence farming to agro-industrial production,” he said.

He identified the proposed deep-sea port, bitumen exploitation and blue economy as potential game-changers for the state’s economy.

“We have over 180 kilometres of coastline and one of the largest bitumen deposits in the world. These are not just blessings of nature; they are economic opportunities waiting for strategic action,” Oyedele stressed.

On fiscal reforms, Oyedele urged the state government to embrace tax harmonisation and transparency to boost internally generated revenue without burdening citizens.

“We must curb nuisance and illegal taxes and build trust through accountability. A tax system must protect taxpayers’ rights while enabling government to function efficiently,” he said.

In an emotional personal reflection, Oyedele recounted how a N500 scholarship from his village association enabled him to complete his secondary school education.

“That small support changed my life. It taught me that greatness can come from anywhere if people are willing to lift one another,” he said.

He announced a scholarship scheme of up to N500,000 for the best graduating student in every public secondary school in Ondo State as part of the golden jubilee celebration.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in his address, described the event as an opportunity to reflect on the past and plan deliberately for the future.

“Fifty years on, Ondo State stands transformed, not without challenges, but with remarkable progress and renewed confidence. Our economy is steadily transitioning from primary production to value addition and industrial processing.

“Flagship initiatives such as the Sunshine Free Trade Zone, the Golden Ceramics Industrial Plant, and the Ethanol Plant in Ore, the Ondo Deep Sea Port and others underscore our commitment to job creation, investor confidence and industrial diversification.”

According to him, “Tourism is also being deliberately repositioned as a growth driver through the development of our coastline, eco-tourism assets and rich cultural heritage, creating new opportunities for local enterprise and community participation.

“We continue to invest deliberately in education, skills acquisition and youth empowerment, fully recognising that human capital remains our most strategic asset.

“Scholarships, vocational training programmes, digital literacy initiatives and innovation hubs are being deployed to prepare our young people for an increasingly competitive global economy.

“In the area of infrastructure and connectivity, strategic investments in roads, bridges, transport corridors, energy and water infrastructure, including the Onyearugbulem–Irese Bridge are enhancing mobility, trade and social integration across both urban and rural communities”, he said.