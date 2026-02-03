NAPTIP Raids Onitsha Hotel, Arrests Six Suspects, Rescues 17 Trafficking Victims

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has uncovered an alleged human trafficking operation following a coordinated raid on a popular hotel in the 33 Area of Onitsha, Anambra State, resulting in the arrest of six suspects and the rescue of 17 victims.

The operation, which was carried out with the support of military personnel, led to the arrest of four suspected traffickers at the hotel, while two other suspects believed to be involved in the buying and selling of babies within the South-East region were apprehended during related operations.

NAPTIP disclosed that four of the rescued victims were diagnosed with HIV and are currently receiving counselling and medical support from the agency, alongside volunteers from the Anambra State AIDS Control Agency (ANSACA).

According to the agency, the raid was triggered by credible intelligence from a non-state actor in Anambra State, which indicated the presence of underage girls allegedly being exploited within the facility.

The intelligence also revealed concerns about the health conditions of the victims, prompting voluntary medical screening after proper counselling.

Investigations revealed that residents in the area had previously raised alarm over suspicious activities at the hotel, which has about 45 rooms.

The hotel was reportedly known for frequent visits by men suspected to be engaging in illicit activities with underage girls.

During the operation, some victims were found in compromising situations with clients, while others were reportedly dressed provocatively and waiting for customers.

The victims were said to have told investigators that they were recruited from Benue, Imo, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom states and trafficked to Onitsha under false pretences before being forced into prostitution.

The victims further disclosed that they were compelled to remit between N20,000 and N25,000 daily to their handler, popularly referred to as their “Madam,” after engaging multiple clients each day.

One of the rescued victims recounted being lured to Onitsha by a promise of employment, only to discover upon arrival that she had been forced into sex work.

Another victim alleged that after undergoing HIV testing, their handler seized the medications provided and physically assaulted them for attempting to seek medical treatment.

Reacting to the development, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Hajiya Binta Bello, expressed deep concern over the victims’ suffering and deteriorating health conditions.

She commended the military and the Gender and Human Rights State Response Team domiciled at ANSACA for their swift intervention and collaboration.

Bello described the denial of medical care to the victims as a criminal act, revealing that NAPTIP has launched a manhunt for the fleeing handler. She also confirmed that the owner of the hotel has been invited for questioning as investigations continue.

The NAPTIP boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to intensifying its crackdown on human trafficking, warning traffickers that 2026 would be a difficult year for anyone involved in the crime.