JCI Launches 2026 CSR Agenda, Targets 100 Beneficiaries

Sunday Ehigiator

Junior Chambers International (JCI), Victoria Island, has launched its 2026 corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda with a target of reaching at least 100 beneficiaries through a series of community-focused projects across Lagos.

The organisation disclosed this at its first General Assembly for the 2026 operational year, held yesterday in Lagos, where members and stakeholders gathered to outline priorities and strategies for the year ahead.

President of JCI Victoria Island, Ms. Christiana Alao, said the 2026 agenda reflects the organisation’s commitment to combining professional development with intentional social impact, in line with its national theme, AMPLIFY.

According to her, JCI Victoria Island will execute three flagship projects during the year: the Economic Outlook Conference, the International Women’s Day Conference, and the Adetola Akinola School Projects, all aimed at promoting economic awareness, gender inclusion and educational development.

“As we embark on this journey in 2026, we must remember that leadership is not just a title but an action, and service is not a task but a responsibility,” Alao said, calling for support from corporate organisations, public institutions and well-meaning individuals to help scale the impact of the projects.

Also speaking, the Charter President of JCI Victoria Island, Mrs. Adetola Akinola, said the organisation remains committed to social service and community development, noting that while government accountability is important, civic organisations must also take initiative in addressing societal needs.

“As much as we hold government accountable, we do not believe that everything has to be done by government. When we see a need, we take the lead,” she said.