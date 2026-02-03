  • Monday, 2nd February, 2026

EFCC Arraigns Man Over Stolen iPhone

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Directorate 1, on Thursday, January 29, 2026, arraigned one Philip Patrick Jordan before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, over allegations of stealing and unlawful dealing with forfeited property.

Jordan is facing a two-count charge bordering on stealing and dealing with property subject to forfeiture without due authorisation, offences said to be contrary to Section 32(1) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.

According to the charge, the Defendant allegedly dealt with an iPhone 14 Pro, which was under a final forfeiture order to the Federal Government of Nigeria, without authorisation from the EFCC, on October 15, 2025, within Lagos.

The second count further alleged that Jordan dishonestly took the same iPhone 14 Pro, property of the Federal Government of Nigeria, for his personal use on the same date and within the court’s jurisdiction.

In her opening address, Prosecution Counsel, Zeenat Atiku, told the court that the Defendant had visited the EFCC office on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, on an errand and allegedly stole the device from the Exhibit room. She added that Jordan initially denied the allegation, until CCTV footage showing him committing the act was played to him, after which the investigation was concluded.

Jordan pleaded not guilty to both counts. While the prosecution sought a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, defence counsel K. C. Onyegbule made an oral bail application, which Justice Oshodi declined, directing that a formal application be filed. The case was adjourned to March 3, 2026, for the commencement of trial.

