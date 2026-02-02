  • Monday, 2nd February, 2026

Quickteller InsomniaQ Vision Unveiled Ahead of Debut

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Quickteller, Africa’s leading digital payments platform powered by the Interswitch Group, has unveiled InsomniaQ, its new music and culture experience, at a media briefing held recently in Lagos.

Speaking at the briefing, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, described InsomniaQ as a natural extension of Quickteller’s deep connection to moments that matter most to its consumers.

“InsomniaQ represents a cultural statement for us. Quickteller has always shown up in people’s everyday lives as an enabler of convenience and connection, and with InsomniaQ, we are stepping into culture in a way that feels authentic, immersive, and reflective of the energy that defines Lagos in December,” Eromosele said.

Also speaking at the briefing, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Quickteller Ecosystem), Interswitch, Olawale Akanbi, shared the thinking behind the event’s distinctive all-night format.

He said: “InsomniaQ was born from a desire to do something truly different. Something bold that mirrors the rhythm, energy, and spirit of Lagos in December. This is a city that doesn’t sleep during the festive season, and InsomniaQ was designed to reflect that pulse by creating an immersive, all-night experience that brings people together through music, culture, and shared moments.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.