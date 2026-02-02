Quickteller InsomniaQ Vision Unveiled Ahead of Debut

Quickteller, Africa’s leading digital payments platform powered by the Interswitch Group, has unveiled InsomniaQ, its new music and culture experience, at a media briefing held recently in Lagos.

Speaking at the briefing, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, described InsomniaQ as a natural extension of Quickteller’s deep connection to moments that matter most to its consumers.

“InsomniaQ represents a cultural statement for us. Quickteller has always shown up in people’s everyday lives as an enabler of convenience and connection, and with InsomniaQ, we are stepping into culture in a way that feels authentic, immersive, and reflective of the energy that defines Lagos in December,” Eromosele said.

Also speaking at the briefing, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Quickteller Ecosystem), Interswitch, Olawale Akanbi, shared the thinking behind the event’s distinctive all-night format.

He said: “InsomniaQ was born from a desire to do something truly different. Something bold that mirrors the rhythm, energy, and spirit of Lagos in December. This is a city that doesn’t sleep during the festive season, and InsomniaQ was designed to reflect that pulse by creating an immersive, all-night experience that brings people together through music, culture, and shared moments.”