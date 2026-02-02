Okpebholo Seeks Divine Intervention as Government Intensifies Security, Devt Drive

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has pleaded with the people of the state to support the present government in prayers to enable it deliver especially in the areas of security and infrastructure transformation.

This is was he assured the Edo people of his administration’s strong commitment to restoring security, driving development, and improving the quality of life across the state.

In a special end-of-the-month thanksgiving service yesterday at Living Faith Church, Irrua, in Edo Central Senatorial District, led by Pastor Peter Osawe, Okpebholo described the responsibility of governance as enormous but achievable with the collective support of the people and divine guidance, stressing that his administration remained focused on delivering tangible results across the state.

“I want to request your prayers because the task ahead is enormous. Fighting insecurity is not an easy task. Developing this state is also not an easy task,” the governor said.

He assured Edo citizens that his government was working round the clock to strengthen the state’s security architecture, protect lives and property, and create an enabling environment for investment, economic growth, and social development.

According to him, his administration has already begun implementing strategic measures aimed at improving public safety, boosting infrastructure, and expanding opportunities for youths and women, while ensuring that governance is people-centred and transparent.

Okpebholo, however, noted that despite these efforts, some individuals and groups were attempting to discredit the government’s work, a move he said could undermine public confidence and slow down progress.

“As we try to do it, people are trying to discredit us. When they are discrediting us, what next is that we lose confidence. But God is sustaining us, and we will not be distracted from our mission,” he stated.

He urged Edo residents to remain steadfast in prayer, unity, and support for his administration, noting that the success of government policies and programmes depended on the cooperation and trust of the people.

The governor also pledged to deliver good governance, lasting peace, and sustainable development, assuring the people that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of citizens, promote accountability, and build a safer, more prosperous Edo State for present and future generations.