Niger Speaker Hails Army, DSS, Other Agencies For Dislodging Bandits in the state 

Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji, has commended the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies for what he described as remarkable successes recorded against bandits in Mariga LGA and parts of the Niger North senatorial district of the state.

The speaker described the operation as a major breakthrough in the fight against insecurity in the state, noting that the bravery, professionalism, and commitment demonstrated by the security personnel resulted in the death of several bandits, while others were successfully arrested by the security agencies.

He commended the joint clearance operations by the Army and the DSS, which he said was based on intelligence, and resulted in the rescue of over 70 kidnapped persons in the state.

His commendation was contained in a statement by the assembly’s acting head, Directorate of Media and Public Relations, Mairo Adamu Mani.

The Speaker stated that, “This decisive action has greatly weakened the activities of criminal elements in the affected areas and restored confidence among residents who had lived in fear for a long time.

Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji further praised the tireless efforts of the security agencies, especially special forces and DSS operatives, for their continuous sacrifices in protecting lives and property across Niger State and Nigeria at large.

“He acknowledged the risks involved in such operations and expressed deep appreciation to the officers and men who put their lives on the line to ensure peace, stability, and the safety of citizens, especially in vulnerable communities.”