Interswitch Showcases Technology at Delta Tech Week

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, played a significant role at the inaugural Delta Tech Week 2025, the flagship innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship festival convened by the Delta State government through the Ministry of Science and Technology.

A key highlight of Interswitch’s involvement was its showcase of the API Marketplace and the Interswitch Payment Gateway, where the team demonstrated how businesses and developers can seamlessly integrate for payments, collections, merchant services, reconciliations, and commerce expansion.

Speaking on the company’s participation at the event, Head, Operations Strategy, Interswitch, Olayinka Oluwadamilare, noted the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in accelerating regional innovation.

“Delta Tech Week reflects the power of collective action in building a stronger digital future. Interacting with developers, startups, and the public sector in one space reaffirmed the importance of reliable infrastructure in driving innovation. Interswitch remains committed to supporting Delta State’s tech ecosystem and empowering its builders with secure, seamless payment solutions,” Oluwadamilare said.