African Governments Urged to Prioritise Human Factor in AI Strategic Reforms

Emma Okonji

Technology expert and Africa AI transformations Coach, Adeoye Abodunrin, has called on African governments, policymakers and institutions to integrate behavioural economics insights into Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategies, warning that technology-driven reforms without human-centred design, risk deepening inequality across the continent.

Speaking to journalists during a media briefing in Lagos, Abodunrin stressed the need for African governments to shape Africa’s AI future beyond the advanced algorithms and infrastructure, through a deep understanding of human behaviour, decision-making and socio-cultural realities.

According to him, “AI will only deliver inclusive growth in Africa if we design systems that understand how Africans think, decide, trust and adapt. Without behavioural economics, AI policies may look impressive on paper but fail at the implementation level that matters most.”

Abodunrin, who is the Africa AI Transformations Coach and Thought Leader, noted that many AI strategies across the continent focused heavily on technology acquisition while overlooking behavioural incentives that influence adoption, productivity and trust in public systems.

“Behavioural economics provides governments with critical tools to design AI-enabled policies that work in real African contexts, from digital identity systems and financial inclusion platforms to healthcare delivery, education, taxation and public service reform.

“Africa does not suffer from a lack of ideas or talent,” he explained. “What we often miss is alignment, aligning technology with behaviour, culture and incentives. Behavioural intelligence is what turns AI from a shiny tool into a development engine,” Abodunrin said.

According to him, Nigeria is emerging as a global leader in AI adoption, with usage patterns that point to the technology’s rapid integration into learning, work, entrepreneurship and everyday problem-solving.

“AI holds immense potential for Africa, but we cannot prioritise infrastructure and algorithms while ignoring the human behaviour that determines how these technologies are used, and trusted by citizens. In the AI era, behavioural insight is not optional, it is fundamental to inclusive growth, innovation and social impact,” Abodunrin said.