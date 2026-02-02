ADC Raises Alarm over Forced APC e-Registration of Civil Servants

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has raised the alarm over reports that civil servants across several states were being coerced to register for APC’s ongoing e-registration exercise, allegedly under pressure from the party’s national leadership.

The ADC described the practice as economic coercion and forced membership, warning that compelling public servants to join a political party violated their constitutional right to freedom of association and undermined the neutrality of the civil service.

The ADC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, expressed concern over disturbing reports emerging from several states across the country, indicating that civil servants and government workers were being coerced, under pressure from the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to register for the ruling party’s ongoing e-registration exercise.

Abdullahi said the reports, which were consistent and widespread, suggested a coordinated attempt to compel public servants to surrender their freedom of association as a condition for job security, career progression, or continued access to livelihood.

According to the spokesman of the ADC, ”This is unacceptable in a democratic society. It is important to reiterate that compelling any Nigerian to join a political party is a gross violation of their fundamental human rights, as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Freedom of thought, conscience, and association are not privileges to be granted by the ruling party; they are inalienable rights that no government has the authority to abridge.

”What the APC describes as “e-registration” is increasingly beginning to resemble economic coercion and forced membership. A political party that truly enjoys popular support does not need to conscript its citizens through fear, intimidation, or the weaponization of the payroll.

”When civil servants are pressured to register for a party that they do not believe in, that is not party growth; it is state-sponsored conscription.

”This development also poses a grave threat to the integrity and professionalism of the Nigerian and state civil services. The civil service is meant to be neutral, merit-based, and loyal to the state and the country, not to any political party.

“Turning civil servants into partisan hostages undermines institutional integrity and erodes public trust in governance. We further warn that a database filled through coercion is a paper tiger. A digital register does not translate to genuine political support. Databases do not vote; citizens do.

“Inflated numbers achieved through intimidation may serve propaganda purposes, but they cannot disguise the growing alienation of Nigerians from a government that has failed to deliver economic relief, security, or hope,” Abdullahi stressed.