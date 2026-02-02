32 Teams Battle for Obafemi, HID Awolowo Memorial Youth Football Tournament in Lagos

Thirty-two youth football teams are expected to participate in the 12th edition of Obafemi & H.I.D Awolowo Memorial Football Tournament organised for children.

The event which begins this afternoon at Lekki playground, Lagos, will feature 16 teams from both U-10 boys and U-17 girls categories.

The teams drawn from South-West of Nigeria expected to engage in a keen competition in the annual tournament for the top prize.

Supported by the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and sponsored by Value Jet Airline, the tournament is organised to immortalise first Premier of Western Region of Nigeria, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and also mark his 117 years posthumous birthday in southwest.

The opening match would between Young Boys FA from Orile, Lagos and Otta Babes FA from Sango Otta, Ogun State. In the girls category United Queens FC from Ibadan and Marry Queens FC from Lagos are expected to slug it out for a place to continue in the competition.

According to the match coordinator, Mr Aliu Ganiu, all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure the success of the tournament while urging the participants to always abide by the rules governing the game.

Mr Ganiu thanked the Obademi Awolowo Foundation for supporting the competition since inception and promised that this year’s edition would be better organised.