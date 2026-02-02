  • Monday, 2nd February, 2026

32 Teams Battle for Obafemi, HID Awolowo Memorial Youth Football Tournament in Lagos

Nigeria | 13 minutes ago

Thirty-two youth football teams are expected to participate in the 12th edition of Obafemi & H.I.D Awolowo Memorial Football Tournament organised for children.
The event which begins this afternoon at Lekki playground, Lagos, will feature 16 teams from both U-10 boys and U-17 girls categories.
The teams drawn from South-West of Nigeria expected to engage in a keen competition in the annual tournament for the top prize.
Supported by the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and sponsored by Value Jet Airline, the tournament is organised to immortalise first Premier of Western Region of Nigeria, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and also mark his 117 years posthumous birthday in southwest.

The opening match would between Young Boys FA from Orile, Lagos and Otta Babes FA from Sango Otta, Ogun State. In the girls category United Queens FC from Ibadan and Marry Queens FC from Lagos are expected to slug it out for a place to continue in the competition.

According to the match coordinator, Mr Aliu Ganiu, all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure the success of the tournament while urging the participants to always abide by the rules governing the game.

Mr Ganiu thanked the Obademi Awolowo Foundation for supporting the competition since inception and promised that this year’s edition would be better organised.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.