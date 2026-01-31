Osinbajo to Deliver Inaugural ICOBA Lecture As School Launches NN10bn Endowment Fund

Funmi Ogundare

Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), will on Monday, February 2, deliver the inaugural Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA) public lecture, which will also witness the launch of its N10 billion endowment fund aimed at securing the long-term sustainability of the college.

The lecture is the highlight of the activities marking the 94th Founders’ Day celebration which will begin with a Founders’ Day communion service at the school chapel.

Osinbajo, a distinguished alumnus of the college, will speak on the theme, ‘Endowment as Legacy: Building Generational Strength for Educational Institutions in Nigeria’.

The lecture is expected to provide strategic insights into sustainable funding models for educational institutions and inspire collective action towards preserving academic excellence across generations.

The ICOBA Publicity Secretary, Mr. Femi Bankole, in a statement, described the N10 billion endowment as a bold and transformative initiative designed to reposition Igbobi College for the future.

“The fund will be deployed towards infrastructure renewal, expansion of student life facilities and dormitories, advancement of science, technology and innovation, promotion of sports and arts excellence, as well as digital transformation and smart learning systems,” he said.

The event is expected to attract prominent alumni, public office holders and business leaders.

Among those expected are Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief (Mrs) Maiden Ibru; former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN); Sir Opeyemi Agbaje; Pa Elliot Oladipo Yemitan; and Mr. Siji Adeyinka, among others.

The endowment committee is chaired by Mr. Kunle Elebute, while the fundraising committee is headed by Mr. Wale Adeosun.

Other members include Mr. Emeka Emuwa, Dr. Adesegun Akin-Olugbade, Mr. Femi Soremekun, Mr. Seni Adio, Dr. Ayo Abina, Mr. Kayode Adewuyi and Mr. Olawale Abiola.

The lecture will be chaired by Mr. Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, with the 12th President of ICOBA, Chief Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, serving as Chief Host.

Prof. Anthony Kila will moderate the session.