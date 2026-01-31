Kaduna Unveils Operation TSAFTA to Boost Sanitation, Job Opportunities

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has launched a new environmental initiative aimed at strengthening public health and environmental sanitation across Kaduna State.

The initiative, known as Operation TSAFTA, is expected to create over 5,000 jobs for youths and women across the state.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Sani described the initiative “a practical response to the environmental pressures that accompany population growth, urban expansion, and economic activity.”

He said his administration was determined to address these challenges with purpose and coordination.

The governor disclosed that the state government had procured essential equipment for the programme, including Roro bins, dustbins, water tankers, and appropriate personal protective equipment.

“These resources are intended to enhance operational effectiveness, improve safety for workers, and ensure that sanitation activities are carried out in a professional and sustainable manner,” he added.

Sani said the first phase of Operation TSAFTA would focus on four Local Government Areas that are “currently experiencing significant environmental stress arising from rapid urbanisation, increased commercial activity, and population density.”

He said, “Lessons learned from this phase will guide expansion to the remaining local governments in due course.”

The governor stressed that “a clean and well managed environment is fundamental to human health, economic productivity, and social stability.”

He noted that “Operation TSAFTA is therefore not an isolated intervention, but part of a broader effort to embed environmental responsibility into governance and daily life across both urban and rural communities in Kaduna State.”

The governor commended the 23 Local Government Areas, the Ministry for Local Government Affairs, and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources for their collaboration.

He observed that “effective governance depends on cooperation across institutions,” adding that “Operation TSAFTA demonstrates what can be achieved when agencies align their efforts toward a common objective.”

According to the governor, the programme creates opportunities for women and young people to engage in lawful and productive work while contributing directly to environmental cleanliness and public wellbeing.

“By linking environmental management with livelihoods, we are fostering a sense of ownership, encouraging responsible behaviour, and reinforcing the idea that environmental protection is a shared civic duty,” he said.

Sani explained that Operation TSAFTA aligns with his administration’s broader commitment to youth inclusion, skills development, and shared participation in governance.

He added that the programme prioritises private sector involvement in environmental management.

“Through the engagement of private service providers and competent cleaning firms, we are improving efficiency, professionalism, and accountability in sanitation services.

“These partnerships are essential for building a resilient environmental management system that can adapt to growing demands and changing conditions.”

The governor further noted that the impact of collective efforts was already visible, stressing that Kaduna had in recent times gained recognition as one of the environmentally conscious states in the federation.

“This progress reflects the results of clear policies, institutional reforms, and the cooperation of citizens who understand the value of a clean and orderly environment,” he added.