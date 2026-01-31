Joint Security Task Force Engages Stakeholders in Mangu, Warns of Emerging Security Threats as Farming Season Nears

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) has convened a decentralised stakeholders’ engagement in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, aimed at consolidating the relative peace recorded during the Yuletide season and strengthening preparations ahead of the 2025 farming season across its Joint Operational Area.

The forum brought together traditional rulers, religious leaders, community representatives, women and youth groups, as well as other critical stakeholders. It also featured the distribution of fertilisers to support farming activities and boost livelihoods within the region.

Participants from Mangu were joined by delegations from neighbouring Pankshin LGA in Plateau State and Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro LGAs of Bauchi State, underscoring the regional approach adopted by OPEP in tackling security challenges and promoting peace.12

Speaking at the engagement, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Folunsho Oyinlola, described the gathering as a strategic step in the collective pursuit of sustainable peace and development in Plateau State.

He commended residents of Mangu for their commitment to peace, noting a marked decline in violent incidents in recent months. According to him, relative calm is the outcome of sustained dialogue, conflict‑mitigation efforts, community cooperation and a shared resolve to prioritise the common good.

However, the GOC raised concerns over emerging threats, including attacks on miners and the increasing influx of cattle into farming communities. While livestock movement is not unusual, he said the scale and timing of recent movements have heightened tensions, resulting in farm destruction, isolated attacks and reprisals.

“With the farming season about to commence, any disruption to agricultural activities will have dire consequences for food security, economic stability and social harmony,” Oyinlola warned, stressing the need to act on early warning signs.

He disclosed that the Chief of Defence Staff approved the distribution of fertilisers to both farming and herding communities to encourage peaceful agricultural activities across the Joint Operations Area.

Oyinlola urged traditional, religious and community leaders to strengthen local conflict‑resolution mechanisms and sustain dialogue among aggrieved groups. He also appealed to herding and farming communities to sensitise their members against actions such as farm destruction and cattle poisoning, which often trigger violent crises.

He further called for the development of a community‑driven code of conduct for peaceful coexistence, improved early‑warning systems, timely information‑sharing with security agencies and responsible media reportage.

Reiterating the neutrality of security agencies, the GOC emphasised that security is a collective responsibility and encouraged communities to provide actionable intelligence on criminal elements. He assured that OPEP would continue to deploy both kinetic and non‑kinetic strategies, including patrols, clearance operations and community engagement, to safeguard lives and property.

In his remarks, the Vice President of Mangu Traditional Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness Charles Mato Dakat, the Sum Pyem‑Gindiri, commended the military for ensuring a peaceful festive season. He cautioned against giving criminality ethnic or religious colouration and called for unity in addressing issues capable of heightening tensions.

Other speakers including Comrade Illiya Emmanuel from Tafawa Balewa, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah in Mangu, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the National President of the Mwaghavul Development Association Women Wing, Grace Joseph Gora, and the Women Leader of Bogoro LGA, Mbam Dakuna—praised OPEP’s interventions and lauded the fertiliser distribution initiative.

Representing the Chairman of Mangu LGA, the Council Secretary, Hon. Dachahat Tongpan Yusuf, described the engagement as timely and impactful. He said Mangu is gradually reclaiming its identity as the “Home of Peace and Pillar of Food” on the Plateau, and called for sustained collaboration to protect recent gains.

The event concluded with the presentation of fertilisers to community representatives, as Major General Oyinlola reaffirmed the commitment of troops to sustaining peace and urged stakeholders to remain actively involved in peacebuilding efforts.