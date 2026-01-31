APC Accuses Zamfara Govt of Abducting Tinubu/Shettima Coordinator

. Govt says allegations baseless

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government of Governor Dauda Lawal of abducting and detaining Amb. Bashir Isa Gusau, the North-west Tinubu/Shettima Youths Coordinator, over his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

In a statement by the coordinator APC Support Group North-west, Dr. Ado Usman Charanci, said the party suspected Zamfara State have hand in the abduction of Amb Bashir.

According to him, eyewitnesses said over 30 armedmen, suspected to be security operatives attached to the Government House, Gusau, stormed Gusau’s residence of Bashir and abducted him in front of his wife.

He further said despite reports to security agencies, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Charanci further stated, “We believe our member Bashir Isa was abducted and detained by the Zamfara government, not kidnapped by bandits. We solicit the support of DSS, DIA, Police, Civil Defence and all other relevance security operatives to immediately investigates the whereabouts of Bashir Isa Gusau, particularly with the government House security operatives that are being unleashed against opposition in the state.”

“We warn Zamfara state government to stop this intimidation and persecution of innocent APC supporters in the state, especially use of some security operatives and guards to arrest and detains people unjustly,” Charanci added.

Charanci stated that Gusau is a strong APC supporter and key figure in the party’s mobilisation efforts for President Tinubu’s re-election in the North-west zone.

He disclosed that his abduction has thrown his family into confusion, with efforts to trace his whereabouts proving abortive. All efforts to trace his whereabouts from the state security operatives of the DSS and police proved abortives as he was alleged to have been detained inside one of the guest houses in the Government House, Gusau.

In a swift reaction the Aenior Special Assistant on Electronic Media and Public Affairs to Governor Dauda Lawal, Mustapha Ja’afaru Kaura, explained that the allegations by APC is malicious, baseless and unfounded.

Ja’afaru stated that Governor Lawal is the tolerable governor in Nigeria, stressing that he has no history of intimidation, or attacking opponents since assumed office.

He further stated that the governor’s good works would speak for him saying the Zamfara people what is good for them and would not be carried away by propagandas .

He noted that the governor will not influence the security agencies stressing the web of law catch up with anyone who breach the existing peace in the state.