Wike Warns FCTA Union Disobedience of Court Order Has Consequences

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has warned the FCTA workers’ union led by the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) to obey court order otherwise disobedience to court order has consequences.

He issued the warning yesterday in response to the action of the union leaders while handing over 12 new ambulances to FCT hospitals.

The minister noted that merely filing a notice of appeal didnot automatically mean there was a stay of execution.

“It’s unfortunate when people say they will not obey court orders. That means we are in a lawless society. You go and block the gates and say you will not obey court order. Let me advise you. It depends on who you are dealing with.

“By the time we go for contempt of court against those who are blocking our gates or those who wrote letter that they will not obey the court order, then you will see the difference.

“We did not take laws into our hands, all we said is, let’s go and see who is wrong and who is right. We are still open for dialogue but nobody should threaten the existence of anybody,” Wike said.

The minister said majority of the grievances cited by the workers had been resolved, stressing that the workers ought to have accepted government’s position if there was no agenda behind their action.

“But when you leave dialogue and begin to join us as politicians, we will first treat you as politicians. I can’t treat you as a worker but as a political opponent, trying to run the administration down, using some people.

“Of course, no government will shut its eyes and allow that to happen,” he said.

He assured the workers that the problems affecting the FCT Administration were being addressed one after the other, stressing that no one could solve all the problems at once.