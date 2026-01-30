Stakeholders Advocate Stronger Protection Of Civic Space, Media Freedom

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





Stakeholders in Nigeria’s democratic space, on Thursday, called for stronger protection of civic space and media freedom, stressing the need for dialogue, collaboration and lawful engagement among state and non-state actors.

The stakeholders spoke at a multi-stakeholder roundtable on strengthening civic space advocacy and media engagement, organised by the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of KDI, Mr. Bukola Idowu, said democracy was sustained not only through elections but also through everyday civic participation, responsible media practice and transparent institutions.

Idowu noted the media played a critical role in shaping public perception and amplifying civic voices within the appropriate legal and democratic framework.

He explained the roundtable was designed to bring together policymakers, security agencies, human rights bodies, the media and civil society organisations to deepen mutual understanding.

According to him, the engagement would focus on how laws, particularly the Public Order Act, are interpreted and applied, and how such interpretations affect fundamental rights to peaceful assembly, expression and association.

Idowu said: “Strengthening this democratic ecosystem is our shared responsibility. This is not a forum for accusation but for dialogue, a space to listen, clarify and jointly explore pathways that balance public order with democratic freedoms.”

He noted that Nigeria’s civic space remained the arena through which citizens expressed views, organised peacefully and held institutions accountable, but warned that the space continued to face legal and operational pressures.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, called on all stakeholders to work together in the national interest to protect civic space.

Tunji-Ojo, represented by the ministry’s Information Officer, Mr. Otunyemi Adetayo, said civic space must be safeguarded through lawful engagement, mutual respect and adherence to constitutional principles.

He said the ministry remained open to dialogue and partnerships aimed at promoting internal security while protecting fundamental freedoms and public trust.

“The protection of media freedom and journalists is very important. Journalists must be able to carry out their lawful duties without intimidation, harassment or unlawful detention,” he said.

The minister added the ministry supported engagements on journalistic safety, ethical reporting and a review of relevant legal frameworks to align with constitutional guarantees and international best practices.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Dr. Anthony Ojukwu, said a shrinking civic space posed a serious challenge to national development.

Ojukwu, represented by the Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Mrs. Fatima Mohammed, lamented cases of intimidation of journalists and suppression of citizens’ voices.

She assured participants of the commission’s commitment to working with stakeholders to build a more inclusive and meaningful civic space.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, represented by ASP Olamiju Olubumi, said ensuring national security was a shared responsibility.

He welcomed the opportunity for engagement, collaboration and idea-sharing to improve policing and civic relations.

On her part, the Executive Director of Spaces for Change, Mrs. Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, described the roundtable as timely, given increasing pressure on civic freedoms in Nigeria.

Represented by a Digital Rights Programme Associate, Ms. Judith Chiamaka, she commended KDI and members of the Action Group for fostering open dialogue and collaboration.

She said sustained engagement was critical to protecting digital and civic rights, strengthening accountability and promoting inclusive participation in governance.

The organisation partners with key national and international institutions to advance accountability and inclusive democracy.

Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) is a democracy, development and civic technology non-governmental organisation working to strengthen democratic development and good governance in Nigeria and across Africa.

Established in 2014, KDI deploys innovative programming, development research, data-driven advocacy and technology-enabled solutions to promote democratic governance through electoral integrity and accountability, institutional reform and citizen participation.