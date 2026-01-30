Gov Abiodun: Ogun, World Bank Invested Over N5bn in Women Empowerment, Economic Recovery

• Says State Electricity Distribution Company to boost power supply soon

The Ogun State Government and the World Bank Group have jointly invested over N5 billion in women-focused empowerment and livelihood initiatives over the past six years, Governor Dapo Abiodun has disclosed.

The governor made this known on Wednesday while receiving a delegation from the World Bank Group, led by its Vice President, Ms. Galina Vincelette, at his office in Abeokuta.

Governor Abiodun said the investment was deployed through the World Bank–supported Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) and the state’s domesticated empowerment scheme, Oko’Owo Dapo, which was established after the success of the initial programme.

According to him, the Nigeria for Women Project, implemented through Women Affinity Groups (WAGs), has significantly transformed the socio-economic lives of women across the state.

“The programme has deepened financial inclusion, strengthened social cohesion, and equipped women with leadership and basic accounting skills.

“About N3 billion was disbursed under the World Bank-supported initiative, while the Ogun State Government complemented it with another N2 billion. In total, roughly N5 billion has been invested in this impactful livelihood programme,” the governor said.

He added the state government subsequently launched Oko’Owo Dapo to sustain and expand the gains of the initiative, noting that the programme has so far empowered about 55,000 women across Ogun State.

Governor Abiodun also highlighted the achievements of OGCARES — the Ogun State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme — describing it as a critical intervention that strengthened household resilience and supported food system recovery during and after the pandemic.

On the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), the governor said the programme has recorded measurable progress in skills acquisition, agricultural productivity, and land administration reforms.

“We have significantly increased the speed of issuing Certificates of Occupancy.

“Under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), which focuses on connecting farms to markets, we are currently upgrading about 209 kilometres of rural roads. Improved rural access reduces transportation costs and enhances agricultural productivity,” he stated.

The governor further disclosed that Ogun State would soon commission its Electricity Distribution Company, as part of deliberate efforts to improve power supply and stimulate industrial growth.

He said the state is pursuing multiple Independent Power Projects (IPPs) and has already established the Ogun State Electricity Board, following recent constitutional amendments empowering states to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.

“Power remains the biggest enabler of economic activities. We are working with strategic partners to generate and distribute electricity within the state.

“We are also on the verge of constructing mini-grids across Ogun State to meet our growing energy needs,” Abiodun said.

Speaking earlier, the World Bank Group Vice President, Ms. Galina Vincelette, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting Ogun State and Nigeria in addressing key development challenges.

She said the Bank would continue to promote public-private solutions, particularly in the electricity sector, while strengthening investments in human capital development.

Also speaking, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mr. Matthew Verghis, disclosed the Bank is preparing a new Country Partnership Framework for Nigeria, with strong emphasis on job creation.

“Creating jobs is the most sustainable way to reduce poverty and raise incomes. Our existing programmes, including the Nigeria for Women Project, will continue.

“Nigeria currently has a $17 billion World Bank portfolio, one of the largest globally, and our support remains strong,” Verghis said.