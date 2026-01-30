  • Friday, 30th January, 2026

APC Govs Endorse Proposed Time-Table for Congresses and National Convention

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), has reviewed and endorsed the proposed timetable and institutional framework as approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress for the forthcoming Ward, Local Government, State, Zonal Congresses, and the National Convention.

This was contained in a communiqué by the PGF at the end of its meeting held on Wednesday night in Abuja and read by its chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma

The Forum reaffirmed its collective commitment to deepening internal democracy, strengthening party structures, and advancing reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness within the APC across all levels of the federation.

Uzodimma said the PGF welcomed the comprehensive briefing by the APC National Chairman on the party’s ongoing national e-registration and digital membership update, which has recorded significant growth, including increased youth participation and the integration of National Identity Number (NIN) verification.

He noted that this initiative would enhance data-driven planning, improve demographic insights, and strengthen grassroots engagement across states and communities.

Uzodimma added: “The Forum reviewed and endorsed the proposed timetable and institutional framework as approved by NEC for the forthcoming Ward, Local Government, State, Zonal Congresses, and the National Convention.

“The Forum emphasized the importance of transparent and coordinated financial management in the conduct of congresses and conventions, ensuring fairness, consistency, and accountability across all states, including those without APC-governed administrations.

“The PGF reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to party unity and internal harmony. It also underscored the need for responsible leadership communication and collective discipline in strengthening public confidence in the party’s democratic processes.

“The Forum announced a schedule of strategic engagements and state visits aimed at reinforcing grassroots structures, strengthening party cohesion, and supporting progressive governance across the federation, beginning with a visit to Taraba State and subsequent engagements in other states.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.