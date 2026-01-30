APC Govs Endorse Proposed Time-Table for Congresses and National Convention

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), has reviewed and endorsed the proposed timetable and institutional framework as approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress for the forthcoming Ward, Local Government, State, Zonal Congresses, and the National Convention.

This was contained in a communiqué by the PGF at the end of its meeting held on Wednesday night in Abuja and read by its chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma

The Forum reaffirmed its collective commitment to deepening internal democracy, strengthening party structures, and advancing reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness within the APC across all levels of the federation.

Uzodimma said the PGF welcomed the comprehensive briefing by the APC National Chairman on the party’s ongoing national e-registration and digital membership update, which has recorded significant growth, including increased youth participation and the integration of National Identity Number (NIN) verification.

He noted that this initiative would enhance data-driven planning, improve demographic insights, and strengthen grassroots engagement across states and communities.

Uzodimma added: “The Forum reviewed and endorsed the proposed timetable and institutional framework as approved by NEC for the forthcoming Ward, Local Government, State, Zonal Congresses, and the National Convention.

“The Forum emphasized the importance of transparent and coordinated financial management in the conduct of congresses and conventions, ensuring fairness, consistency, and accountability across all states, including those without APC-governed administrations.

“The PGF reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to party unity and internal harmony. It also underscored the need for responsible leadership communication and collective discipline in strengthening public confidence in the party’s democratic processes.

“The Forum announced a schedule of strategic engagements and state visits aimed at reinforcing grassroots structures, strengthening party cohesion, and supporting progressive governance across the federation, beginning with a visit to Taraba State and subsequent engagements in other states.”