Tinubu Sends Bills to Strengthen FHC’s Jurisdiction inTerrorism-related Offences



Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, sent two bills to the House of Representatives aimed at strengthening the Federal High Court’s jurisdiction in terrorism-related offences.

The executive bills also sought to restructure provisions relating to the ranking of Justices of the Court of Appeal, including the ranking of the President of the Court and the determination of seniority among Justices.

The proposed amendments were to strengthen the institutional capacity, efficiency, and effectiveness of the Court of Appeal.

The bills read by the Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen at the plenary also sought to increase the number of Federal High Court Judges from 70 to 90, while the second bill sought to increase the number of Appeal Court Judges from 70 to 110.

“It is noted that the Court now bears a substantial and expanding responsibility for the prosecution of terrorism-related offences, transnational organised crimes and other matters touching directly on national security.

“The House is invited to note that a proposed increase of the Federal High Court Judges from 70 to 90 will significantly improve the judge-to-ratio, enhance the speed and quality of adjudication,” Tinubu noted.

The bills, he explained, would allow for greater judicial specialisation in technically demanding areas such as: terrorism, financial crimes, taxation, intellectual property and maritime law.

“In view of the foregoing, I hereby present the Federal High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and trust that the House will consider the passage of the bill expeditiously,” the presidentsaid.

The president further explained that the second bill sought to increase the number of Justices of the Court of Appeal from 70 to 110 and judges, with clarification of judicial structure and seniority.

“The bill provides for the conduct of proceedings of the Court of Appeal through electronic and audio means and the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution Center (ADRC).

“The Court of Appeal bill seeks to establish an Alternative District Resolution Center within the Court of Appeal, where appellate matters may be referred for settlement,” he said.