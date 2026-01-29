104 Bag First Class as FUNAAB Graduates 4,141

James Sowole in Abeokuta





A total of 141 out of 4,141 regular students that would be graduating at the 33rd Convocation of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, made First Class.

The Vice Chancellor of the FUNAAB, Prof. Olusola Kehinde disclosed the figure about the performances of the students at a press conference on the 33rd Convocation Ceremony of the university, that will reach climax on Saturday, January, 2026.

The news conference, which was held at the Senate Chamber of the institution, was attended by principal officers of the university and during which the vice chancellor revealed main achievements of the university established in January 1988.

Giving further breakdown of performances of students, the Vice Chancellor disclosed that 1,771 obtained Second Class (Upper Division), 1896 obtained Second Class Lower Division, 285 Third Class Division while two students made Pass Degree.

Apart from the regular First Degree graduands, Kehinde disclosed that 69 Part Timers would also graduate during the convocation that will also feature graduation of 49 Post Graduate Diploma students.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the institution, would also award 164 Masters Degree just as 89 would bag PhD.

Kehinde said sequel to the stable academic calendar, conducive learning environment and other incentives, FUNAAB is now a preferred university among others in the country.

He said the university, which commenced academic programme on January 1988 with 250 students matriculated 6,356 for the 2025/2026 Session and which was the highest since the school was established.

The vice chancellor, who said the university was now running 44 academic programmes spread across 55 departments, was excited for the return of Management Courses back to the institution by the National University Commission.

He expressed delight to all programmes of the university are fully accredited while the institution is now enjoying power supply from three main sources including national grid, solar power and when highly necessary, the power generators.

He said that the long-awaited 3MW Hybrid Solar Power Project has reached a significant operational milestone, providing uninterrupted electricity to the campus during the day.

He added that about half of the university community now enjoys electricity supply at night through the renewable energy initiative.

“The World Bank-sponsored project, executed through a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Rural Electrification Agency in December 2022, has positioned FUNAAB among Nigerian universities leveraging clean energy solutions”, he said.

On research funding, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that 25 FUNAAB research teams secured N93.6 million under the TETFund Institutional Based Research grant.

He added that two teams also won the prestigious TETFund National Research Fund grant for 2025.

The university also attracted an IDH grant of $325,806 through Dr. Adetayo Aromolaran to create work opportunities for 2,500 young women farmers, including persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons.

A UK grant of €30,000 was also secured to support research and development efforts.

In academic expansion, Kehinde announced the take-off of six new undergraduate programmes approved by the NUC for the 2025/2026 Session.

“The university has remained committed to sustaining the noble legacy of its founders by upholding academic excellence, moral discipline and institutional development.

“FUNAAB has continued to produce competent and well-cultured graduates who are excelling in different spheres of life across Nigeria and beyond.

“The 33rd convocation ceremony will further showcase FUNAAB’s steady progress, innovation drive and renewed commitment to excellence”, he said.