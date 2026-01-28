Wike Berates Politicians, FCTA Directors for Allegedly Instigating Workers’ Protest

• Court orders workers to suspend strike

•NLC deplores ruling on strike action

Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Alex Enumah and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has chastised politicians and some disenchanted directors for, allegedly, masterminding the indefinite union protest that crippled the FCT administration for seven days, before the National Industrial Court ruled yesterday against the action by the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC).

Wike addressed the media yesterday after Justice Emmanuel Subilim ruled on an interlocutory injunction the minister filed asking the court to compel FCTA workers, under JUAC, to suspend their ongoing strike.

The minister claimed some FCTA directors instigated the action because it was no longer business as usual.

He alleged, “In the past, contracts were handled recklessly. That era is over, and some people are uncomfortable with the reforms.

“Some people refuse to be realistic and, instead, aligned with political interests. No amount of blackmail or insults will intimidate this administration.

“We believed in dialogue and engagement. But when it became clear that politicians were about to hijack the strike, we had no choice but to seek legal intervention.

“We decided to allow the court to determine, on merit, what the real issues were and whether the demands were justified.

“Workers must act as workers, not politicians. Anyone who disobeys the law, refuses to resume work or attempts to block access to government facilities will face the full weight of the law. We will not tolerate disorder.”

Wike insisted that the FCT administration had reasonably met the demands of the workers, while describing some of their demands as frivolous and beyond what workers were legitimately entitled to.

He stated, “Security agencies and the administration engaged with the workers, but it became obvious that there was more to the situation. We could not allow it to escalate.

“This is not my first experience dealing with labour issues. I served as a governor for eight years and as a local government chairman. I understand workers’ struggles.”

The minister disclosed that he had signed the January salaries amounting to over N12 billion, adding that even if the FCT received N10 billion, it would not enough to pay salaries and run the administration.

Acting Head of Civil Service, FCT, Nancy Nathan, in a circular, directed all staff to resume duties at their various posts following the court ruling.

Nathan directed all permanent secretaries, and heads of departments and agencies to maintain staff attendance and register to that effect.

Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria had ordered the FCT workers to suspend the industrial action, pending the hearing and determination of the suit challenging the industrial action.

Subilim made the order while ruling in an application filed by Minister of the FCT, Wike, seeking an order directing the striking FCTA workers to return to work.

Defendants in the suit filed by Wike were President and Secretary of Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC).

Delivering ruling, the judge held that any industrial action, including a strike, must be suspended once the dispute had been referred to the National Industrial Court.

He added that the commencement of the suit by originating summons constituted a referral, adding that the Trade Dispute Act, says failure to comply with Section 18 can impose sanctions.

The court further held that the public interest in creating industrial peace, superseded inconveniences in suspending the strike.

Subilim subsequently adjourned the case to March 23 for hearing.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expressed worry over the ruling of the National Industrial Court compelling striking workers to suspend their action.

In a statement by its Acting General Secretary, Mr. Benson Upah, NLC said the court failed to address the continuous commission of offences against the teeming workers of FCT by the minister and FCTA.

The statement said the combined effects of a long adjournment and denial of an injunctive relief were irredeemably damaging to the cause of the workers.

It stated, “We are dismayed by the ruling of the National Industrial Court today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in the matter between the Minister of FCT/FCTA versus workers or employees of FCT.

“While we are acutely aware of the well-worn axiom that decisions of the court must not and cannot please all parties to a dispute, we are equally conscious of the fact that justice must be done to all parties in a dispute in varying degrees.

“Given this irrefutable truth, we are concerned that the court said nothing or did nothing about the continuous commission of offenses against the teeming workers of FCT by the minister/FCTA/FCT.”