Bye Election: I’m Not Supporting ADC Candidates, Says Fubara

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara  has  debunked speculations that he is supporting the candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the forthcoming bye-election  scheduled to hold on February 21, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had slated the bye- election to fill two vacant seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In preparation for the said election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently  conducted its primary, resulting in the emergence of Napoleon Ukalikpen and Bulabari Henrietta Loolo,  for elections into Ahoada East State Constituency II and Khana State Constituency II, respectively.

Since both candidates are known allies of the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, many analysts have been interpreting the situation as a minus for  Fubara, with some alleging that he (Fubara) was planning to  support the candidates of the ADC instead of the APC during the election.

However, Fubara has dismissed the allegation, describing  it as “blatant  lies from the pit of hell.” He said  those peddling such falsehood were doing so with the  mischievous intention of creating divisions within the APC in Rivers State.

“The APC in Rivers State  is one family.  What happened was that in the build-up to the primaries, the President (Bola Tinubu) intervened and asked everyone to support the candidates of the former Governor and Minister of the FCT (Nyesom  Wike) for peace to reign.

“So if these  candidates are members of the APC and we are all members of the same party, how can I be supporting the candidates of another  political party? These are blatant  lies from the pit of hell,” Fubara  said.

The governor said that it was unfortunate that political detractors were always busy fanning the embers of division even when there was none. He assured members of the APC in the state that he will continue to support the party and ensure its victory at the polls.

In the same vein, Fubara urged citizens of the state  to remain focused on issues of development  and not be swayed by baseless claims.

