Saleh, Tobin Win 2025 NLNG Golf Classic in Bonny Island 

Olawale Ajimotokan

Murtala Saleh and Lady Gladys Tobin, emerged the winners of the 2025 NLNG Golf Classic held at Bonny Island Golf Club, over the weekend.

Saleh clinched the Men’s Division 1 title after holding off Peter Igbi on countback (68), while Lady Tobin turned in 75 net for the Ladies Division 1 category title, beating last year’s winner Kafayat Bamimore, by one stroke.

Bonny Island Golf Club hosted about 100 golfers for the two-day invitational tournament.

Saleh described the NLNG trophy as a motivation to keep working on his game, adding his progress was largely due to constant practice, guidance and support from others.

“I have played football and tennis most of my life, and I only started golf less than three years ago.

“So, to win this early is a pleasant surprise, and I’m grateful. I have had good people around me, and I have just tried to stay consistent, listen, and keep learning,” Saleh said.

The Captain Bonny Island Golf Club, Abubakar Hussaini, exhibited local knowledge of the course, shooting 80 for the best gross prize, while the immediate past Lady Captain, Nnena Ahube, won the ladies’ best gross prize.

Sonny Fombo carded 65 to emerge the overall best net winner in the men’s category, while Ewache Iyoko shot 68 for the guest men’s category, beating first runner-up Michael Jaja by six strokes.

Love Ndarake carded 72 net for a three-stroke edge over the immediate past President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) Evelyn Oyome, to secure the ladies guest title.

The GM, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Dr Sophia Horsfall, said the event brought together all industrial stakeholders and NLNG partners from all over the country.

She noted that golf aligns with NLNG’s values of teamwork, excellence, and national development.

“The golf classic reflects NLNG’s commitment to partnership, unity, and excellence,” she concluded.