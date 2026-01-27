NNPC, Chevron Find Fresh Oil, Gas in N’Delta in Boost for 1.8m Bpd Target

• JV aims to raise crude output to 146,000bpd

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) yesterday disclosed that Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture (JV), has found substantial presence of hydrocarbons across multiple reservoir zones in the Niger Delta.

In a statement in Abuja signed by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odey, the NNPC said the well is located in the shallow offshore area of the region, explaining that this was achieved after the completion of the Awodi-07 appraisal and exploration well.

The announcement marks an important moment for Nigeria’s oil industry which has in recent years struggled to meet its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota of 1.5 million barrels per day.

The presence of fresh hydrocarbons in the area would boost additional production if developed efficiently and swiftly and could help narrow the output gap as well as improve Nigeria’s ability to meet its quota commitments.

Besides , it reflects the impact of recent reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which have been aimed at clarifying fiscal terms and encouraging investment. Chevron’s activity signals renewed international oil company confidence in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

In the same vein, higher production volumes will translate into increased export earnings, more government revenue from royalties and taxes, and improved foreign exchange inflows, especially in a country where oil still plays an outsized role in public finance.

“The Awodi-07 well was drilled as part of the Joint Venture’s ongoing efforts to further delineate and unlock hydrocarbon potential within its asset portfolio. Drilling operations commenced in late November 2025 and were concluded in mid-December 2025, with all activities executed safely, efficiently, and in strict compliance with approved operational and regulatory standards.

“Following the completion of comprehensive testing, logging, and data acquisition, the well was safely secured, bringing the programme to a successful close”, the company said in the statement.

NNPC noted that the results from the well were highly encouraging, confirming a substantial presence of hydrocarbons across multiple reservoir zones.

“This outcome represents a notable milestone for the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture,on strengthening confidence in the underlying asset and reinforcing the prospectivity of the area,” the company said.

According to the national oil firm, the success of Awodi-07 underscores the effectiveness of disciplined exploration, sound technical evaluation, and the strong operational collaboration between NNPC and JV partner.

“NNPC Limited and Chevron Nigeria Ltd work together under a joint venture agreement to operate several oil and gas fields in Nigeria’s Niger Delta. In this partnership, Chevron owns 40 per cent of the assets, while NNPC Limited holds the remaining share.

“The arrangement allows both companies to combine resources, expertise, and investment to develop Nigeria’s oil and gas resources more effectively”, NNPC stated.

According to the statement, through the collaboration, the partners aim to increase oil output to about 146,000 barrels per day (bpd), which would support government revenue, create jobs, and contribute to the country’s energy supply.

Commenting on the achievement, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC, Bayo Ojulari, commended Chevron Nigeria Limited for its operational excellence, technical competence, and consistent delivery of value.

“The success of the Awodi-07 well further reinforces the strength of the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture and our shared commitment to responsibly growing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves.

This achievement aligns squarely with our strategic priorities of increasing production, enhancing national energy security, and delivering sustainable value for the Nigerian people”, he said.

Last year, Ojulari stressed that the NNPC aimed to achieve 1.8 million barrels per day crude oil production this 2026, with a plan to raise output steadily to 2 million bpd by 2027, a target seen as largely conservative.

Also speaking on the milestone, Executive Vice President (Upstream), NNPC, Udy Ntia described the Awodi-07 results as a clear demonstration of the value of sustained collaboration, technical rigour, and a stable, enabling operating environment.

“This discovery underscores the importance of disciplined exploration programmes, strong partnerships, and the positive impact of the reforms introduced under the Petroleum Industry Act,” Ntia said.

According to Ntia, the NNPC looks forward to working closely with CNL to advance the opportunity toward timely development and monetisation of the new field.