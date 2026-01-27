Nigeria, Italy to Strengthen Bilateral Ties, Tackle Migration, Security Challenges

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria and Italy have expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with a focus on addressing irregular migration, insecurity, counter-terrorism, and expanding economic cooperation.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu made this known in Abuja yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Roberto Mengoni.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu described Italy as one of Nigeria’s key strategic partners in Europe, noting that although diplomatic relations between both countries span more than six decades, there has yet to be a formal Nigeria-Italy Bi-National Commission, calling for the establishment of such a framework to deepen structured engagement and cooperation.

According to the minister, sustained high-level diplomatic engagements between both countries have continued to highlight shared priorities in sustainable development, food security, climate action, and economic growth.

She said ongoing consultations between Nigeria and Italy also reflect a common commitment to addressing global and regional challenges, including climate change, irregular migration, and security threats.

The minister urged continued collaboration of both countries in combating illegal migration, human trafficking, and transnational crimes, while calling for stronger Italian involvement in Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms.

She identified renewable energy, agribusiness, and infrastructure development as critical sectors for enhanced cooperation.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also sought Italy’s technical support for Nigeria’s industrialisation drive, stressing that improved mobility between both countries would stimulate trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange.

She emphasised the need to improve visa processing systems, noting that more efficient procedures would ease movement, reduce delays, and strengthen economic and diplomatic relations.

The minister also called for the creation of effective trade facilitation mechanisms to allow Nigerian agricultural and manufactured products access to the Italian market, thereby reducing transit costs and improving supply chain efficiency.

Describing migration as both a challenge and an opportunity, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria and Italy were working together to curb irregular migration while expanding legal migration pathways.

She explained that bilateral cooperation includes repatriation agreements, voluntary return initiatives, and reintegration programmes for Nigerians returning from Italy.

She also highlighted joint efforts to dismantle human trafficking networks operating between both countries, with special emphasis on protecting vulnerable groups. According to her, vocational training and small business development initiatives are being implemented in high-migration areas to address the root causes of irregular migration.

“With Nigeria’s large youth population, we are deeply concerned about the safety of our young people,” the minister said.

“We are seeking effective ways to combat irregular migration, especially as Italy remains a major destination for Nigerian migrants,” she added.

According to her, Nigeria was exploring youth-focused initiatives to address unemployment, youth restiveness, and online radicalisation, while appealing for support in building capacity to counter violent extremism.

Earlier, Mengoni reaffirmed Italy’s interest in strengthening relations with Nigeria, describing the country as central to Italy’s Africa cooperation strategy. He said his mission to Nigeria would prioritise expanding diplomatic and business ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.

“We now have the momentum to engage Nigeria more deeply and enhance cooperation. Italy does not believe in imposing policies on African countries but in building partnerships,” Mengoni stated.