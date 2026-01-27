2025FY: Chemical & Allied Products Declares 61% Growth in Profit  

Kayode Tokede

Chemical and Allied Products Plc, yesterday announced its unaudited result and accounts for the full year ended December 31, 2025 with profit after tax of N6.12 billion, about 61 per cent growth from N3.81 billion declared in 2024 unaudited result and accounts.

The Nigeria’s leading paints and coatings company in its result and accounts on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) revealed that its profit before tax stood at N9.13 billion in 2025, representing an increase of 51per cent from N6.06 billion reported in 2024.

Revenue in the period under review was at N44.9 billion, up by 23 per cent from N36.36billion in 2024.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director, Chemical and Allied Products, Bolarin Okunowo, in a statement stated,“We are pleased to announce our Q4 and FY 2025 performance. Revenue, operating profit, and profit before tax grew by 23per cent, 48per cent, and 51per cent respectively.

“These achievements reflect the continued trust and commitment of our customers, trade partners, and employees.

“As we look ahead to 2026, we will build on this positive momentum by deepening our investments in our people, brands and operations, ensuring we continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and stakeholders.”

The company , however, closed 2025 with total assets of N24.7billion, representing 26 per cent growth when compared to N19.7billion declared in 2024.