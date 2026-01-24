Katsina, Firm Sign N155bn MoU to Build 3,750 Housing Units

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government and COSMOS Residential City Nigeria Limited have signed a N155 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build 3,750 housing units in Kankia and Charanchi Local Government Areas of the state.

While signing the MoU at the Katsina Government House, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda said 2,500 housing units would be built in the Kankia Local Government Area.

He explained that 1,250 housing units would be developed in Radda community of Charanchi Local Government Area, totaling 3,750 under an innovative agro-residential model valued at about N155 billion.

He said the project, which would be executed within a timeframe of between 16 months and two years, will combine modern housing units with backyard fish farming and vegetable gardens in every home, creating sustainable livelihoods for beneficiaries.

He stated that the state government has allocated land for the project in Kankia and Radda, and will also identify unemployed youths and low-income households, including those without formal education but with practical farming and vocational skills, as beneficiaries.

He further said the beneficiaries are expected to earn up to N200,000 monthly, with a compulsory savings of between N50,000 and N70,000 to gradually offset investors’ costs, after which the houses and farms will become their personal property within a period of three to five years.

The governor disclosed that the project site has already been handed over to the company, while COSMOS has pledged to fully mobilise to site within 10 days for the immediate commencement of works.

According to him, “This programme is designed to empower our youths and small families. Each beneficiary household will receive a fully completed and furnished house, training in modern farming techniques, digital farm monitoring and access to international markets for their produce.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of COSMOS Residential City Nigeria Limited, Murtala Sani Ibrahim, said the project is being implemented in partnership with SuperEye USA Corporation and stated that local contractors, artisans and suppliers in Kankia and Radda would be given first consideration.

He noted that the scheme would later be expanded to Katsina, Daura and Funtua in the second phase, and called for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the housing project.