Infrastructure Deficit: People relocating from Abia prior to Otti’s Govt, Ikwuano Stakeholders reply Ex-Abia Gov

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The people of Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State have faulted the claim by the three former governors of the state who scored Governor Alex Otti low on performance, saying that before Otti mounted the saddle, people were relocating from Abia in droves as a result of dilapidated infrastructure.

Contradicting the claim of ex-governors Orji Uzor Kalu, Theodore Ahamefule Orji and Okezie Ikpeazu, Ikwuano stakeholders in a meeting where they resolved to work for Otti’s re-election in 2027, maintained that in two years, the governor has transformed Abia in all ramifications, adding that people who deserted Abia were now returning because of conducive business environment, as well as peace and security currently existing in the state.

They therefore warned the former Abia leaders that they risk making themselves public enemies if they fail to desist from spreading falsehoods about Otti’s performance.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke on behalf of the four clans at the meeting include Adolphus Okebugwu (Ariam clan), Friday Eluwa (Oboro clan), Dr. Okezie Chukwuemeka (Ibere clan) and Emetu Emmanuel Chikezie (Oloko clan). Others were a representative of women group, Pastor Mercy Alamba , a youth representative, Prince Innocent Eleogu, a representative of National Union of Local Government Employees, Ikwuano chapter, Iroabuchi Chukwuemeka and a community leader, Christopher Elogu.

The affirmed that Ikwuano has benefited from the ongoing transformation in the state. They listed some projects being handled by the Otti-led administration in the area to include the Umuahia – Ikot Ekpene – Uyo Highway, Ehim Bridge, Ariam Uskaka Ring-Road, Ibere – Okporoenyi Road, reconstruction of Iberenta gully erosion, internal access roads, building of night markets and houses for the vulnerable, and dismissed claims that the governor was not performing.

They maintained that if the former governors had developed the state during their era, Abia would not have been in the sorry state Otti met in 2023, adding that by his achievements so far, Otti has proved to be the only intentional leader who had the vision and plan to develop Abia.

“Things are happening, we have a governor who knows what he’s doing. In two and a half years, what this young man has done in Abia, I don’t think his predecessors did it in 24 years,” Okebugwu said.

Eluwa said Otti’s 2014 manifesto pointed to where he was “intentionally taking Abia to, noting that he has achieve half of his target in 2026,” Eluwa said, adding “Abia is seeing is a great light.”

Speaking, the Mayor, Ikwuano LGA, Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, urged the opposition to be factual in their criticisms and offer better alternatives, instead of making themselves public enemy by lying about the performance of Governor Otti.

“Recently, there were comments as to what Alex Otti is doing. They said he is painting roads and that has attracted the anger of the people,” said the Mayor who noted that Abians had suffered untold hardship before Otti’s coming.

“Even those who just came to Abia would have known that before Otti, Abia was in a sorry state. We look at him as God-sent. If he had not emerged, a lot of us would have moved to Equatorial Guinea,” Nwaubani said, stressing that people and businesses who relocated from Abia because of failed infrastructure were returning en masse because of ongoing developments in the state.

Deputy Mayor, Lucky Awuwa, moved the motion for the vote of confidence on the Governor which was unanimously adopted by the stakeholders who resolved to work for return of Otti in 2027.