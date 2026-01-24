First Lady’s Donation Boosts Adamawa Specialist Hospital Pediatric Care

Daji Sani in Yola

The Specialist Hospital Yola has received a significant boost to its pediatric care unit, thanks to a donation from the First Lady of Adamawa State, Hajiya Lami Fintiri.

The donation includes an oxygen concentrator, weighing scales, bed sheets, and other medical equipment.

The Medical Director (MD) of the hospital, Dr. Dauda Wadinga, while speaking at Specialist Hospital yesterday expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her generosity, stating that the donation is a great achievement for the hospital and will go a long way in improving healthcare services for women and children in Adamawa State.

The MD said that the hospital’s pediatric department has been equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including a special baby care unit designed by the First Lady herself. The unit is staffed by a team of five consultants, including a professor of pediatrics.

Dr. Wadinga commended the First Lady for her tireless efforts in supporting healthcare initiatives in the state, including donating weighing scales to other primary healthcare centres in Adamawa State.

He said that the hospital’s environment has also received a facelift, with a focus on cleanliness and hygiene. The hospital’s management has implemented measures to ensure that the facility is welcoming and conducive for patients.

He said that the First Lady’s donation is expected to improve healthcare outcomes for women and children in Adamawa State. The hospital’s staff have been advised to take good care of the donated equipment to ensure they are used for a long time.

He said that the hospital’s management has thanked the governor for his support and mandate to improve the facility. The governor has employed additional staff, including nurses, doctors, and laboratory scientists, to strengthen the hospital’s workforce.

The MD said that the hospital’s salary scale has also been revised, with healthcare workers in Adamawa State now enjoying better pay and benefits compared to other states. The hospital provides accommodation for doctors and nurses, among other incentives.

He further explained that the donation has been welcomed by the hospital’s staff and patients, who are eager to benefit from the improved facilities. The hospital is expected to become a model for other healthcare facilities in the state.

He said that the First Lady’s gesture is a testament to her commitment to improving healthcare in Adamawa State, and her efforts are expected to have a lasting impact on the lives of women and children in the state.