AfCFTA Secretary-General, Edun to Lead Discussions at ABC Convention

The Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, and Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, will headline the 2026 edition of the Africa Business Convention (ABC), scheduled for February 3–4 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos.

Now in its fifth year, the Africa Business Convention has established itself as a premier B2B platform for high-level dialogue, deal-making, and investment collaboration across the continent. Since inception, the Convention has attracted over 8,700 including online delegates and 140 speakers from Africa and beyond, making it a key contributor to the evolving economic discourse.

Themed’“Africa Grow’, ABC 2026 will focus on Africa’s emerging priorities, including fiscal stability, trade integration, food security, public-private partnerships, and innovation. Discussions will be structured around six strategic pillars: Agriculture and Food Security (AFS), Banking, Investments and Capital (BIC); Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); FinTech, Innovation and Technology (FIT); Jobs, Economy and Trade (JET); and Power, Infrastructure and Energy (PIE).

Other speakers include Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Finance and Economy; and Dr. Olumide Abimbola, Founder and Director of the Africa Policy Research Institute (APRI), alongside a notable line-up of policymakers, business leaders, and innovators. The diverse representation underscores the depth of perspectives shaping Africa’s economic transformation.

Speaking at the event, Ogho Okiti, Founder and Convener of the Africa Business Convention, said the 2026 edition will consolidate ABC’s role as a critical platform for aligning policy, capital, and enterprise across Africa.

He said, “The Africa Business Convention was created to serve as a credible bridge between government, capital providers, and the private sector. Over the years, we have intentionally built a platform that prioritises substance, outcomes, and partnerships that translate into real economic value for the continent.”

Noting that ABC 2026 is particularly timely given Africa’s current economic realities, Okiti stressed that “As African economies navigate global uncertainty and domestic reform priorities, coordinated action across public and private sectors has become imperative. ABC 2026 is designed to convene decision-makers who are shaping policy, deploying capital, and building enterprises that will define Africa’s growth trajectory in the years ahead.

“The convention is expected to deliver stronger business-to-business and government-to-business collaborations, increased cross-border investment flows, and scalable growth opportunities for African enterprises,” he added.

The convention will be supported by key media platforms including Business Insider Africa, Business In Africa (publishers of Techpoint and Finance in Africa), Nairametrics, MoneyLine With Nancy, and Arbitez.