Former Vice-President Atiku Blasts Senate over Delay in Amendments of Electoral Act

• Situation Room says action affecting election schedule

Chuks Okocha and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has accused the Senate of deliberately frustrating efforts to amend the Electoral Act 2022, warning that failure to reform the law could fatally undermine the credibility of the 2027 general election.

In a post shared on his X, Atiku described the 2023 general election as a “major setback,” blaming loopholes in the Electoral Act 2022 for enabling what he called brazen electoral rigging and making it nearly impossible for petitioners to successfully prosecute election cases in court.

According to him, meaningful reform of the legal framework governing elections is the only way to prevent a repeat of the flaws witnessed in 2023.

“It is imperative that if the mistakes of the 2023 election are to be corrected, the legal instrument for the conduct of the 2027 and subsequent future elections needs to be reviewed,” he stated.

Atiku, however, expressed concern that the National Assembly, particularly the senate, appeared unwilling to fast-track the necessary amendments.

“But as things stand, it has become obvious that the Senate is determined to frustrate the passage of amendments to the 2022 Electoral Act,” he said.

He also referenced a recent investigative report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), describing it as both an indictment of the Senate and a call for urgent legislative responsibility.

“The credibility of the 2027 general election hinges on the urgency with which the Senate treats this crucial bill,” Atiku warned.

The former presidential candidate stressed that the amended law must be finalised and in force before the 2027 elections, insisting that any delay would amount to a deliberate attempt to compromise the process long before voting begins.

“Anything short of this is a deliberate attempt to rig the election long before the ballots are cast,” he added.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, has expressed concern over the failure of the National Assembly to conclude passage of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill in 2025.

It said the continued delay by the Senate in acting on a Bill already passed by the House of Representatives might place the entire 2027 election cycle at risk.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the Convener of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Yunusa Z. Ya’u urged the National Assembly to ensure immediate transmission of the Bill to the President for his assent, adding that doing so, would amount to a failure of legislative responsibility and a betrayal of Nigerians’ legitimate expectation for credible election.

“Situation Room called on the National Assembly, and particularly the Senate, to immediately prioritise and pass the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill upon resumption on 27 January 2026, without further delay,” he said.

The Situation Room said the House of Representatives had earlier passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill at Third Reading on 23 December 2025 after extensive deliberations.

It said the Bill sought to address key weaknesses observed in recent elections, including clearer legal backing for electronic transmission of results, early voting, and tougher sanctions for electoral offences.

“However, the Senate has failed to discharge its constitutional responsibility on this priority legislation.

“Although the Bill passed Second Reading in the Senate on 22 October 2025, it was stepped down over procedural issues and never returned for final consideration before the Senate adjourned for its end-of-year recess.

“This is despite a public commitment by the Joint Committees on Electoral Matters of both chambers in October 2025 to ensure passage of the Bill before the end of the year. Situation Room describes the delay as inexcusable. Electoral reform is not routine legislation. It is a time-sensitive national obligation.”