EU, Partners Renew Commitment to Sokoto Vulnerable Populations

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





A high-level delegation from the European Union (EU), accompanied by UN agencies and partners, has concluded a visit to Sokoto State, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening systems that support women, children, and vulnerable families.

The delegation, led by Massimo De Luca, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation, met with Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, who underscored the state’s determination to deliver essential services to communities.

“Our administration is committed to practical solutions that uplift our people – consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda and our state priorities,” the governor said, expressing gratitude for the EU’s support.

During the visit, the delegation observed progress across EU-supported initiatives in schools, primary health care facilities, and community-based services.

At schools and community sites, they saw how safe learning environments, teacher support, and community engagements are helping children access inclusive education.

“The EU remains committed to supporting Sokoto State in ensuring inclusive development that leaves no one behind,” De Luca said. “This visit has shown how critical it is to invest in systems that protect and empower people – especially children and young people.”

The EU and partners are supporting Sokoto State in areas such as education, healthcare, and social protection, with a focus on inclusive development and leaving no one behind.

The $14 million EU-funded “Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria (SUSI)” program aims to improve social protection policy and budget, and create a social registry to support vulnerable families.

The delegation included representatives from UNICEF, UNFPA, ILO, Plan International Nigeria, Action Against Hunger Nigeria (ACF Nigeria), CARE, and Danish Refugee Council (DRC).