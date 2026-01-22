Six Top Graduates Honoured as UNILAG Records Academic Milestone

Funmi Ogundare





The Distance Learning Institute (DLI), University of Lagos, yesterday, produced an outstanding best graduating student in Accounting, Olanrewaju Faruk Sadipe, emerging with a near-perfect CGPA of 4.87 and setting a new benchmark for academic excellence in the programme.

Sadipe was among the six best graduating students the institute produced at the 56th convocation ceremonies of the university.

Others are: Muniat Omotola Fagbore with CGPA of 4.71 in Biology Education; Motunrayo Adefuye with CGPA of 4.71 in Business Administration; Uzochukwu Molokwu with CGPA of 4.67 in Economics; Elizabeth Ajayi with CGPA of 4.63 in Mathematics Education; and Yusuf Olowu with CGPA of 4.62 in Public Administration.

They received a cheque of N50,000 each, from the alumni association and a special distinguished entrepreneur award, instituted by the Director of DLI.

Sadipe attributed his remarkable achievement to dedication, perseverance and self-belief, stressing that excellence is attainable for anyone willing to commit fully to their goals.

“If others have done it, I believed I could do it too,” he said, describing his journey as proof that discipline and consistency deliver results.

A Chartered Accountant and Finance Coordinator at Tenax Marine Limited, Sadipe balanced full-time work, family responsibilities and academic demands throughout his three-year programme, having gained admission through direct entry into 300 level.

He explained that his success was driven by structured planning, early preparation and effective time management.

“I don’t wait until exams are close before I start studying,” he said. “I attend tutorials, read personally, study in groups and prepare well ahead. By the time exams come, it’s mostly revision and teaching others.”

Reflecting on misconceptions about distance learning, Sadipe dismissed the notion that the programme is easier than the regular system.

He noted that DLI students juggle work, family and studies simultaneously, often creating study time “out of no time.”

“Distance learning is not easy,” he said. “You still attend physical and online classes, write the same exams, and handle multiple responsibilities. To still aim for first class under such conditions requires serious commitment.”

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of the DLI Alumni Association, Mr. Femi Olawoyin, reinforced its commitment to academic excellence and student support.

He disclosed that the alumni association is already working on long-term projects, notably the establishment of an electronic library tailored to the needs of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) students.

“As ODL students, access to electronic resources is critical,” he said. “The e-library will allow students to walk in, use computers seamlessly, carry out research and access materials without struggling with hard-copy books.”

Addressing concerns that the current awards may be modest, Olawoyin assured the people that the initiative is only a starting point.

He revealed ambitious plans to scale up the rewards significantly as alumni participation and funding grow.

“This is just the second edition since our re-inauguration,” he said. “As more alumni buy into the idea of giving back, we are confident these awards will be reviewed upward. We are looking at one million naira and above per best student in the future. They deserve it.”

On the long-standing perception that DLI students are disadvantaged compared to regular students, Olawoyin dismissed such claims, describing them as misconceptions.

“DLI students enjoy the same lecturers and academic standards as regular students,” he stated. “The University of Lagos management has ensured equal access to resources and opportunities. What matters is making yourself available and worthy of the academic environment.”

He further emphasised that tutorials in modern education are no longer limited to physical classrooms, noting that online platforms, digital tools and Artificial Intelligence now provide effective learning alternatives.

“Tutorials can happen anywhere, online, automated, or through digital libraries,” he said. “What matters is the student’s commitment to academic excellence.”

Earlier in her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola, described the convocation as a day of reward for hard work.

She congratulated the graduands and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation and global competitiveness.

She urged the graduands to serve as worthy ambassadors of UNILAG wherever they go.