Oil Industry Stakeholders Honour Ezigbo on 31 Years of Service at Falcon Corporation 

Stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas sector joined Falcon Corporation Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous gas companies to celebrate the legacy, career, and leadership of the company’s co-founder and pioneer managing director, Prof. Joseph Ezigbo, who retired after 31 years of distinguished service at Falcon.

At a special ceremony held in Lagos, leaders from the oil and gas and banking sectors, colleagues, former students, family, and friends took turns to honour Ezigbo’s career marked by academic excellence, visionary leadership, and national impact.

Ezigbo, a former lecturer and professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), co-founded Falcon Corporation Limited with his wife, Audrey, in 1994.

Under his leadership, the company evolved into a respected force in Nigeria’s gas sector, delivering energy solutions that power homes, industries, and businesses nationwide.

Widely regarded as a “Gas Man to the Core,” Ezigbo has spent five decades excelling in both academia and business.

He holds a BSc from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a DIC and MSc from Imperial College London, and a PhD from the University of Salford, Manchester.

He taught for 25 years at the University of Nigeria, mentoring generations of students and serving in key leadership roles.

His contributions have earned him several honours, including Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year West Africa (2014) and Anambra Man of the Year (2025).

Speaking at the event, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Corporation Limited, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo described her husband’s leadership as transformative.

She noted that celebrating Prof. Ezigbo was “recognition of his years of service and the enduring standards he established — standards of excellence, accountability, and people-centred leadership that will continue to guide Falcon as it moves confidently into the next phase of our growth and transformation. His legacy is one that will remain a reference point for leadership within this organisation for years to come.”

At the event, a retired Nigerian career diplomat and former Ambassador to Mozambique, Ambassador Ozo Nwobu paid tribute to Prof. Ezigbo’s human-centred leadership.

He described him as a rare blend of professionalism and genuine connection, adding that his career demonstrates that true leadership is measured by lives touched and relationships built.

“Professor Ezigbo exemplifies leadership rooted in service, empathy, and integrity, leaving an imprint that extends far beyond titles and positions,” Nwobu said.

Others guests shared heartfelt tributes reflecting Ezigbo’s mentorship and influence across sectors, praising his ethical leadership and lasting contributions to Nigeria’s energy industry.

Beyond corporate and academic achievements, they said his philanthropy continues to create opportunities for young Nigerians.

Overall, the ceremony was a celebration of tenacity, integrity, and purpose, underscoring the enduring impact of Ezigbo’s work across academia, industry, and society.

According to the guests, his legacy stands as a lasting testament to leadership, service, and nation-building.