Ngozi Aneke: Championing Welfare, Education and Purpose-driven Reforms for NAFOWA, AWA

By blending humanitarian action with institutional reform, the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), under the leadership of its 21st National President, Mrs. Ngozi Aneke, is charting a deliberate course anchored on unity, purpose, accountability and care for families who bear the cost of service. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that her approach reflects a leadership style that places welfare, education and empowerment at the centre of NAFOWA’s mandate, while reinforcing collaboration across Air Force communities

When the 21st National President of the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) Mrs. Ngozi Aneke, embarked on her maiden tour of NAFOWA establishments in Lagos State, visiting schools, investments and facilities under the association yesterday, it was one filled with purpose.

Holistic Engagements

The tour covered NAFOWA establishments at the 041 Communications Depot in Shasha, as well as those located at Sam Ethnan Air Force Base under the Headquarters Logistics Command in Lagos.

Welcomed by the rhythmic display of a dance troupe at the flight line, Mrs. Aneke proceeded to Air Force Base Shasha, where she visited NAFOWA Little Angels School. She later returned to Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, continuing her engagements across key NAFOWA facilities.

In Ikeja, the NAFOWA President visited the NAFOWA Multipurpose Hall and Shopping Complex, the School of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, NAFOWA Little Angels School, Ikeja, and the NAFOWA Vocational and ICT Centre. She concluded her engagements at the NAFOWA Secretariat, where she addressed members of NAFOWA and the Airmen Wives Association (AWA), before paying a courtesy call on the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command.

Education as a Core Priority

During the courtesy call, which was the last activity for the day, Mrs. Aneke expressed appreciation to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, for returning the management of NAFOWA schools to the association. She described the gesture as both an honour and a responsibility, emphasising that education remains central to NAFOWA’s vision.

She said education was one of the association’s key priorities as part of its commitment to building stronger families and securing a better future for children.

“In this regard, I want to sincerely appreciate my dearest husband, the CAS, for his magnanimous gesture of returning back our schools. Accordingly, we have commenced targeted reforms across NAFOWA schools, beginning with professional audits and assessment of all the staff within our facilities.

“These efforts are focused on improving and balancing curriculum and upgrading infrastructure, aimed at creating a safe, conducive, and high-quality learning environment for our children,” she said.

Mrs. Aneke noted that the confidence reposed in NAFOWA was significant, given that the schools had previously been surrendered to the Nigerian Air Force. “In this regard, we recently inaugurated the Education Committee, tasked with going around the country to inspect our infrastructures.

“They are going to come up with a report that suggests sacking workers or hiring more hands to work in our schools. It is not just about returning the schools to us but calls on all hands to be on deck because it’s a very huge responsibility,” she said.

She further stated that her administration operates an open-door policy, welcoming ideas and contributions aimed at improving the schools.

“If you have any knowledge or background in education or if you think you are competent enough to work in our schools, we are open to your contributions. Our plan is to ensure that there is a lot of sanity in our schools,” the NAFOWA President said.

Strength in Unity

Earlier in the day, while addressing members of NAFOWA and AWA, Mrs. Aneke highlighted the importance of unity and collective purpose within the association.

“The enthusiasm and unity displayed here today is truly heartwarming and highly commendable, reaffirming my faith and belief that there is indeed strength in unity,” she said.

She explained that it was this same spirit of unity, dedication and shared purpose that had continued to inspire her leadership since assuming office as the 21st NAFOWA National President.

“I remain unwavering in my resolve to build a stronger, more responsive, and compassionate NAFOWA. One that consistently prioritises the welfare of all our members, supports the base communities, stands firmly with the widows of our fallen heroes, while extending meaningful and sustainable assistance to our host communities,” she said.

Mrs. Aneke underscored the vital role NAFOWA plays in complementing the efforts of Nigerian Air Force personnel. “Our association continues to play a very vital role in complementing the efforts of our spouses, who we know that without them we cannot be here today.

“As they play complementary roles, we commend them for all they do for us, for ensuring stable homes, empowering families, and resilient communities,” she said.

Welfare, Outreach and Humanitarian Commitment

Building on this commitment, the NAFOWA President said her administration had begun identifying and strengthening practical initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of members, supporting widows of fallen heroes, uplifting base communities and providing humanitarian aid to the physically challenged.

“These efforts are not only a demonstration of empathy, but also a reflection of our shared values, to stand in solidarity with families who have paid the supreme price in service to our nation,” she said.

She announced that NAFOWA would carry out a medical and humanitarian outreach at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Abuja on Saturday, January 24, 2026, adding that “We intend to reach out to widows of our fallen heroes, members of AWA in the base, as well as our NAFOWA members”.

According to her, the outreach is intended to directly support widows, vulnerable members of the base and host communities, while translating compassion into visible and meaningful action. She added that similar humanitarian outreaches would be extended to other bases and locations in due course.

Mrs. Aneke also reaffirmed NAFOWA’s commitment to empowerment through vocational training. “Furthermore, NAFOWA will continue to collaborate with relevant government institutions to enhance vocational training centres, ensuring that beneficiaries acquire relevant skills that can translate into sustainable livelihoods.

“Through this initiative, we will continue to empower women and youth to become productive contributors to the families and to our society at large,” she said.

Pillars of Support on the Home Front

She urged wives of officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force to continue to remain pillars of support on the home front.

“Our role in maintaining peaceful, stable, and prosperous homes cannot be overemphasised. Therefore, by upholding our values as NAFOWA, remaining true to our communities, and supporting one another, we contribute significantly to the overall success and effectiveness of our spouses in the service to this nation,” she said.

Pledge for Continued Support for NAFOWA

The Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sule, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to supporting NAFOWA, describing the association as a “partner in progress.”

He spoke after a guided tour of Headquarters Logistics Command by NAFOWA leadership and members, describing the engagement as productive.

Harping on some of the challenges they probably saw during the tour, he said some were already being addressed, while others would require broader intervention.

Air Vice Marshal Sule assured NAFOWA of sustained collaboration, adding that “We promise we will not shut our doors on NAFOWA. We are partners in progress”.

He concluded by wishing the NAFOWA National President and members success, reaffirming the Command’s goodwill and commitment to working closely with the association.