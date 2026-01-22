Kogi CJ Stresses Importance of Notaries Public, Harps on Ethics, Public Trust

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Majebi, has disclosed that the role of Notaries Public within Nigeria’s legal framework cannot be over emphasised, noting the office is statutorily grounded, judicially recognized and closely linked to the administration of justice.

Justice Majebi disclosed this while speaking at the swearing ceremony of the 17 newly appointed Notaries Public and charged them to uphold the dignity, integrity and public-trust of their new office.

The ceremony which held yesterday at the judiciary headquarters in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, followed the appointment of the legal professionals by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun .They were appointed pursuant to the Notaries Public Act, 2023.

Delivering his address after administering oath on them, the Chief Judge congratulated them and described their appointment as a significant milestone in their professional careers.

He commended the CJN for their new designation and noted that the occasion marked a moment of pride for the state’s justice delivery system, their families and the legal professional in general.

He noted that under the Notaries Public Act, Notaries are empowered to perform public legal acts, including administering oaths, taking affidavits and declarations, authenticating signatures, notarizing legal and corporate documents and certifying documents for use both within and outside Nigeria.

He further stressed the Act designates every Notary Public as an officer of the Supreme Court of Nigeria with notarial acts carrying a presumption of regularity and enhanced evidential value in judicial proceedings.

While congratulating the appointees, the Chief Judge also reminded them on their expected ethical conduct. He drew their attention to the disciplinary provisions of the Act which he said empowers the Supreme Court to sanction any Notary Public found to have certified false statements, authenticate forged documents or abused notarial authority.

Such misconduct, he added, could attract professional sanctions and criminal liability.

He however concluded by urging them to regard their appointment as a judicial trust rather than commercial venture and encouraged them to discharge their duties in a manner that would preserve public confidence in the judicial system.

The Attorney-General and State Commissioner for Justice, Muizudeen Abdallahi appreciated the CJN and the Chief Judge for their leadership roles just as he congratulated the appointees for their added feather.

He advised them to hold on firmly to the virtues of the office as he also vouched for the character and integrity while also he celebrating their number which he said was unprecedented for 17 Notaries Public to be appointed for the state at once.

“My admonition is that as Notaries Public, you will not alter, change or falsify documents as I also advice the general public not to try to use them to subvert the cause of justice” he said.

“On behalf of my colleagues who have just been sown in as Notaries Public, I undertake severally to abide by the ethical code of conduct of the Notary Public ACT 2023,” he vowed.

The other 16 newly sworn-in Notaries Public were Barristers Friday Okpanachi Ekpa, Jacob Atta Alaji, Austin Oboni Peter, Muhammad Suleiman, Archor Fredson Ademu, Nwafor Lawrence Ilobunor, Patrick Okereke Nwajah, Yusuf Michael Sunday and Cynthia Esivor.

Also in the list were Martins Ajogwu Idachaba, Michael Olarewaju Olorunmola, Samuel Sunday Owoyemi, Muhammed Bala. Samuel Ichado Akoji, Habib Osite Abbas and Arolukaiye Victoria Funmilayo whose oath was administered virtually.