EFCC Hands over N1.2bn Recovered from Sujimoto to Enugu State Government

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, handed over the sum of N1, 234,350,000 to the Enugu State government. The said sum was recovered from Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, for failure to honour the agreement between it and Enugu State in respect of contract for the construction of 22 smart schools in the state.

Zonal Director, Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Commission, Daniel Isei, who represented the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, observed that the handing over of the recovered funds was in line with the commission’s unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes and the recovery of public funds misappropriated or unutilized by fraudulent actors.

According to the anti-graft agency, it had received a petition, dated February 11, 2025 wherein it was notified of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited’s alleged fraudulent act, regarding the construction of 22 smart schools in the state.

The petitioner had claimed that the Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele was paid the sum of N2, 289, 186, 190. 00, as an advance fee for the construction of the 22 smart schools in the State.

“As the completion date stated in the contract awards lapsed on January 2, 2025, the persistent nonperformance of the contractor as shown by the documents, is clear evidence of intention to defraud the state government. We identify Ogundele as the Group Managing Director of the company and jointly liable for the refund of the state funds, following an irremediable breach of the terms of the contract and diversion of the project funds towards personal or other uses unconnected to the contract” the petitioner said.

Reacting to the petition, operatives of the Special Task Fraud Section attached to the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Commission, swung into action and the sum of N1, 234,350,000 (One billion, Two hundred and thirty-four million, Three hundred and fifty thousand Naira) was recovered for the state government.

Speaking at the hand-over, the chairman’s representative reiterated the Commission’s commitment to recovering public funds.

“Where there are instances of economic and financial crimes against an individual or an agency of government, against government itself, the EFCC will ensure that every act that is contrary to law is dealt with, and where possible, restitution is made to the victim. It is on this basis that we received your petition as a state government that there was a case that needed EFCC to do as mandated by law. We are glad to announce to you that in doing our job, we have been able to recover some of those monies that were given to Sujimoto Construction”, he said.

Meanwhile, the EFCC warned contractors, especially those entrusted with public funds to be mindful of the Procurement Act and be guided by integrity while handling public funds, adding that the Commission will look at every facet of the petition against Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited and ensure that every kobo of Enugu State government that is not accounted for, is traced, tracked, and recovered.

“Where cases of criminality are established, the EFCC will take further steps of prosecution. That must be clearly understood. For us, we will continue to expect that people align their activities to processes and procedures. People must work clearly in line with extant laws, particularly the Procurement Act. Also, it is very important that where due diligence is applied in all cases, prevention will come into play.

“I advise that we continue to entrench professionalism in all that we do and on the part of other Nigerians that will be doing contracts for local governments, state or the federal governments to ensure that they are always guided by integrity, accountability and transparency in all they do. Every public fund that is given out must be adequately utilized or accounted for, else, the EFCC will move in and ensure that issues of economic and financial crimes are speedily dealt with”, he said.

Receiving the draft on behalf of the Enugu State Government, Onyia lauded the Commission for its professionalism and dedication exhibited while recovering the money. He noted that when the state submitted the petition, there were lots of distractions in the public space but the EFCC maintained its professional posture, followed the money and thorough investigations were done. “EFCC, we thank you for being very focused on helping us recover this fund. This, for us, is a remarkable testimony of intergovernmental collaboration and transparency”, he said.