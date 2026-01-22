Adediran Emerges as First West Central Africa-based Jury Member for Purpose Awards

Mary Nnah





The Business Director at mediaReach OMD, Emmanuel Adediran, has been appointed as the first-ever West Central Africa (WeCA)-based jury member for the 2026 Purpose Awards, a leading recognition platform for purpose-driven initiatives in the EMEA region.

According to a statement, the appointment was a sign of Adediran’s expertise and influence in the marketing communications and social impact sector, not only in Nigeria, but across Africa.

The Purpose Awards, organised by Haymarket Media Group in association with Campaign, PRWeek, and Third Sector, celebrate outstanding work in driving social change through creative excellence and authentic purpose.

Adediran’s appointment to the esteemed jury panel underscores the growing recognition of African perspectives in global purpose-driven initiatives.

“I am deeply honored to join the Purpose Awards 2026 jury”, Adediran said.

“This appointment is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the innovation and impact emerging from Nigeria and across Africa,” he added.

The Purpose Awards 2026 shortlist will be announced in April, and winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony in June.

Adediran would join a panel of industry leaders from across the EMEA region, selected for their expertise, leadership, and commitment to advancing social impact through communication.

Deputy Editor at PR Week, Siobhan Holt, emphasised the importance of purpose campaigns, saying, “The Purpose Awards are the best way for Businesses to show they are a leader in this pivotal genre. The ongoing economic challenges, alongside political and societal issues, have made purpose campaigns more vital now than ever.”