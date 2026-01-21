Sustain High Professional Standards, Major General Babalola, New 81 Div GOC Charges Personnel 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigerian Army’s 81 Division, Major General Adebayo Babalola, has charged personnel to sustain high professional standards, just as he warned against compromising professional standards, stressing that anyone found wanting would be held accountable.

Major General Babalola, who assumed office on Tuesday, made this known during a brief handover ceremony from his predecessor, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, where he pledged to sustain high professional standards and build on the achievements of his predecessor.

“For those that have worked with me, you should know that I do not compromise standards. Once we do not compromise standards and we are professional, you will not have any problem with me,” he said.

He reminded personnel that Nigerians have high expectations of the military, noting that professionalism and adherence to the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff were critical to mission success.

Quoting a former Chief of Army Staff, the GOC said the Armed Forces belong to all Nigerians and must continually justify the trust placed in them. “If we key into the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, we are going to achieve great success. And the mantra ends with mission success,” he added.

Major General Babalola said there was no excuse for failure, describing the military as the backbone of the country. He stressed that officers and men must redouble their efforts daily to make Nigeria safe and to enable democracy and economic development to thrive.

Earlier, the new GOC expressed gratitude to God and paid tribute to his predecessor, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, whom he described as a highly respected, disciplined and professional officer.

He recalled that both officers shared a long professional history dating back to 1992 when they were cadets at the Nigerian Defence Academy, adding that he had worked under Major General Mijinyawa at Army Headquarters and benefited greatly from his leadership.

“It is a big shoe I am entering, but I will continue to consult with you from time to time,” he said, noting that the foundation laid by his predecessor had placed him on a “very sound footing” to succeed.

Major General Babalola reaffirmed the military’s commitment to national security, democratic governance and economic development, urging officers and soldiers to remain steadfast in their duties.

Speaking earlier, the outgone GOC, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, said the 81 Division recorded significant operational, training and administrative successes during his 18-month tenure, attributing the achievements to professionalism, discipline and effective inter-agency cooperation.

He said he was privileged to have worked with “some of the finest officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army,” noting that their collective efforts enabled the division to effectively discharge its mandate under the motto “Strength and Resilience.”

According to him, the operational readiness of the division remained at an optimal level throughout his tenure, contributing to successes in internal security operations and joint assignments.

“In the area of training, the division successfully conducted all activities outlined in the Nigerian Army focus of events,” he said, adding that the division hosted four major Army-level training exercises in 2025, including the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference.

He described the hosting of the conference as a strong vote of confidence by Army Headquarters.

On operations, Major General Mijinyawa said the division effectively secured the South-Western flank of the country, working closely with other security agencies to maintain peace and security in Lagos and Ogun states.

He disclosed that notable successes were recorded in reducing criminal activities through joint operations and collaboration with sister security agencies, adding that the division also conducted a joint international operation, which is still ongoing.

Administratively, he said discipline within the division remained very satisfactory, with cases of illegal duties by soldiers drastically reduced across the area of responsibility.

In the area of logistics, he said the division benefited from major infrastructural developments through the intervention of Army Headquarters, including the construction and renovation of accommodation for officers and soldiers, as well as improved lift capability to enhance operational effectiveness.

The outgoing GOC expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for the confidence reposed in him and for the guidance and support that enabled the division to implement the Army’s command philosophy.

He also thanked principal staff officers at Army Headquarters, the Commander Infantry Corps, divisional staff officers, commanders and commanding officers, as well as other security agencies, stakeholders and the media for their support.

Welcoming his successor, Major General Mijinyawa described Major General Babalola as a seasoned officer and longtime colleague, expressing confidence that he would surpass existing achievements.

“I urge all officers and soldiers to accord him even greater support and redouble their efforts,” he said, assuring that he remained available for consultation.

He concluded by thanking officers, soldiers and their families for their commitment and dedication, which he said enabled the division to excel during his tenure.