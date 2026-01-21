How CBN is Building Bigger, Resilient Banks Through Recapitalisation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Olayemi Cardoso has continued to drive his vision to uphold regulatory excellence and strengthen Nigeria’s financial system. The ongoing bank recapitalisation, with 20 banks meeting the minimum capital requirement, point to the regulator’s determination to entrench strong and resilient financial system. Analysts said that high regulatory standards are crucial in protecting Nigeria’s financial ecosystem and alignment with global best practices. Nume Ekeghe reports

The ongoing recapitalisation of banks through capital raising is geared towards achieving resilient and stronger financial system.

The emergence of stronger and bigger banks is one of the crucial benefits expected from the recapitalisation exercise.

The CBN under the leadership of its Governor, Olayemi Cardoso believes that achieving sustainable economic growth requires strong support from the financial system. The financial sector regulator is, therefore, keen on aligning monetary and fiscal policies to achieve government’s vision of growth for businesses and $1 trillion economy size for the country.

For the apex bank chief, fostering a strong culture of compliance and strengthening risk management frameworks, the CBN’s leadership goal remains to protect Nigeria’s financial sector while ensuring its resilience and credibility locally and internationally.

To achieve these goals, the apex bank has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a transparent and resilient financial system by reinforcing regulatory compliance and risk management across Nigerian financial institutions.

Milestones assessment for recapitalisation

Ahead of the March 31 deadline, Cardoso, in his last public update on the recapitalisation programme, confirmed that 16 banks have met their new capital requirements. He also indicated that 27 other banks were raising funds.

Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, CBN, Dr. Muhammad Abdullahi, who spoke last week at Nigeria Economic Summit (NESG) forum said not less than 20 banks have met the new capital requirements.

Nigeria currently has 44 deposit-taking banks across various licence categories.

At least seven other banks are weighing the option of scaling down their license from national to regional bank, given the concentration of their operations and the almost equal ubiquitous advantage offered by Nigeria’s expansive digital banking.

Another bank, which currently holds an international banking license, indicated over the weekend that it could be scaling down to a national banking license in the immediate period before the deadline, while pursuing further recapitalisation to boost its capital base and regain its international banking authorisation.

The apex bank categorises banks into three broad categories – international, national, and regional – based on their financial strength.

Under the recapitalisation guidelines, beyond raising funds, banks are required to subject their new equity funds to capital verification before the clearance of the allotment proposal and release of the funds to the bank for onward completion of the offer process and addition of the new capital to its capital base.

The CBN is the final signatory in a tripartite capital verification committee that included the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The committee is saddled with scrutinising new funds being raised by banks under the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation programme.

New capital to hit N4.14 trillion

With expectedN4.14 trillion new capital being raised and 20 banks already met the minimum capital requirement, this year will turn out a significant milestone in the economy.

The CBN had, on March 28, 2024 announced a two-year bank recapitalisation exercise which commenced on April 1, 2024. The recapitalisation plan requires minimum capital of N500 billion, N200 billion and N50 billion for commercial banks with international, national and regional licences respectively. The 24-month timeline for compliance ends on March 31, 2026.

Cardoso, said the apex bank will be enforcing stronger governance, greater transparency, and firmer accountability to protect raised funds.

He disclosed that several banks have already met the new capital thresholds, while others are advancing steadily and are well positioned to comfortably meet the March 31, 2026 deadline.

Banks meeting or exceeded the new requirements is a clear testament to the depth, resilience, and capacity of Nigeria’s banking sector,” Cardoso stated.

The CBN has equally established a dedicated Compliance Department, now fully operational, with mandates covering financial crime supervision, market conduct, enterprise security, corporate governance, and Environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

According to the CBN boss, the process enforcing stronger controls on raised funds is ongoing with the redesigning of the credit‑risk framework expected to ensure that raised funds are well managed by financial institutions.

Previously, banks were awash with post recapitalisation funds, with analysts predicting that without proper risk management policies and regulatory controls, chances of misapplying such raised funds through risky loans remain high.

To guard against such occurrence, Cardoso stated: “As recapitalisation progresses, we are redesigning the credit‑risk framework to enforce stronger governance, greater transparency, and firmer accountability across the sector. We are determined to break the boom‑and‑bust cycle that has accompanied past recapitalisation efforts”.

Already, the CBN Credit Risk Management System (CRMS) is web-enabled, allowing banks and other stakeholders to dial directly into the CRMS database to render statutory returns or conduct status enquiry on borrowers. Also, the CBN is in the process of integrating the CRMS with other systems operating in the banks to make it more efficient.

In a report titled: “Nigeria’s macro headwinds trigger bank recapitalisation” Deloitte, a global accounting and audit firm, put the total funds to be raised in the recapitalisation exercise which ends on March 31, 2026 at N4.14 trillion.

It said the upward review of banks’ capital base from N50 billion to N500 billion depending on the type of licence held by the bank, remains an essential action required to boost capital adequacy needs of the Nigerian financial industry.

Nigeria banks’ capital adequacy, the report says, has been significantly impacted by macroeconomic challenges such as high inflation and interest rates, currency volatility and forex illiquidity.

“The upward revision will ensure that Nigerian banks have the capacity to take on bigger risks and stay afloat amid both domestic and external shocks. It also means increased liquidity position of banks, which will help broaden their loss-bearing capabilities,” the report said.

Continuing, Cardoso said Nigeria’s banking system remains fundamentally sound and resilient, a cornerstone of our financial stability.

“At the same time, we remain vigilant to emerging risks, including cyber threats, credit-concentration pressures, and operational vulnerabilities. These are being addressed through strengthened risk-based supervision and our ongoing transition to Basel III, which will further bolster resilience, improve capital quality, and strengthen liquidity monitoring,” he said.

The CBN boss disclosed that with just four months to the conclusion of the recapitalisation exercise, the recapitalisation process remains firmly on track.

“As we strengthen the capacity of our banks, stress-testing this year confirms that Nigeria’s banking sector remains fundamentally robust. Key financial soundness indicators overwhelmingly satisfied prudential benchmarks during the year,” Cardoso added.

He said the apex bank is reinforcing operational discipline to ensure the financial system serves all Nigerians reliably.

“Our starting point was a comprehensive, end‑to‑end review of the entire cash lifecycle: from production, to transportation, to distribution, and eventual access by consumers. This holistic assessment enabled us to address root causes rather than symptoms”.

“As a result, we recalibrated our cash‑printing models, issued guidelines on the optimal ATM‑to‑card ratio, strengthened requirements for CBN approval before ATM or branch closures, enforced sanctions on banks whose ATMs fail to dispense cash, and intensified supervision of payment agents and POS operators nationwide,” he said.

Speaking recently to bankers, Cardoso said the ethics and professionalism of bankers and treasurers are under constant scrutiny.

According to him, the apex bank introduced the FX Global Code for all authorized dealers and market participants to ensure full compliance with regulations.

He urged the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) to take the lead in upholding and demonstrating the highest standards in the industry.

“At the Central Bank, we have intensified surveillance of market activities to ensure compliance and eliminate bad actors who attempt to undermine the system. Together, we must build a market based on strong governance and transparency. As regulators, we will maintain a zero-tolerance approach to compliance violations,” he said.

The Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Oliver Alawuba described the ongoing CBN bank recapitalisation policy as both timely and essential in positioning the financial system to meet the demands of a growing and globally competitive economy.

According to Alawuba, the initiative is expected to boost the resilience of the banking sector by strengthening its capacity to withstand economic shocks such as inflation, currency volatility and global geopolitical disruptions. He noted that the policy will also place Nigerian banks on a stronger footing to finance the country’s long-term economic transformation, including funding of large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects.

Alawuba further stressed that the recapitalisation policy goes beyond regulatory compliance. It is a forward-looking strategy aimed at equipping Nigerian banks to operate at the scale and sophistication required by a trillion-dollar economy. He said the move would enhance the sector’s ability to support traditional economic drivers such as oil and gas, agriculture and manufacturing, as well as emerging sectors such as fintech, green energy and infrastructure development.

“Nigerian banks need adequate capital buffers to meet the evolving demands of these sectors. Without this, the industry cannot effectively rise to the challenge,” he said.

Banking sector remains robust

Cardoso earlier explained that within the banking sector, the sector remains robust with key indicators reflecting a resilient system.

“The non-performing loan ratio remains within the prudential benchmark of five per cent, showcasing strong credit risk management. The banking sector liquidity ratio comfortably exceeds the regulatory floor of 30 per cent, a level which ensures banks are maintaining adequate cash flow to meet the needs of customers and their operations. The recent stress test conducted also reaffirmed the continued strength of our banking system,” he said.

To ensure that our banking system can effectively support the growth of our economy, efforts to strengthen banks’ capital buffers were announced in 2023 with a two-year implementation window.

“I am pleased to note that a significant number of banks have raised the required capital through right issues and public offerings well ahead of the 2026 deadline! I believe that the banking sector is in a strong position to support Nigeria’s economic recovery by enabling access to credit for MSMEs and supporting investment in critical sectors of our economy,” he said.

