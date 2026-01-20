NSE Offers Thanksgiving, Seeks Divine Guidance for New President

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





In a solemn atmosphere of gratitude and reflection, members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) gathered on Sunday for a special thanksgiving service, marking the conclusion of activities surrounding the inauguration of the Society’s 35th President, Ali Rabiu.

The service, held at the All Christian Fellowship Centre, Maitama, Abuja, attracted members of the NSE executive committee, distinguished fellows and engineers from various branches of the Society.

The team was led by the Deputy President, Valerie Ifueko Agberagba, a statement by the engineering body said yesterday.

Addressing the congregation, Agberagba said the Society considered it important to return all glory to God in appreciation of His grace and mercies, which ensured a smooth and peaceful transition to a new leadership. She explained that the gathering was not only an expression of thanksgiving but also an opportunity for collective prayer and reflection.

According to her, the leadership of the NSE also used the occasion to seek divine wisdom, guidance, and the capacity required to effectively discharge the responsibility entrusted to it by over 81,000 members drawn from 93 branches across Nigeria and the diaspora.

Agberagba expressed gratitude to the leadership of the church for the warm reception accorded members of the Society.

In his prayers, the Founder and General Overseer of the Church, Dr. William Okoye, committed the leadership of the NSE to God, asking for strength, mercy, and guidance to enable the Society to scale greater heights. He also offered prayers for the continued growth of the NSE and for national progress.