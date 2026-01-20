How Western Naval Command is Strengthening Maritime Security Through Strategic Partnerships 

In a deliberate move to reinforce maritime security and strengthen strategic partnerships across government and the private sector, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha embarked on a series of high-level courtesy visits in Lagos State. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that these engagements underscore the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s waterways as critical corridors for security, economic growth, and national development

In a renewed push to consolidate maritime security and strengthen partnerships critical to Nigeria’s economic and national security architecture, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha on Monday embarked on a series of high-level courtesy visits in Lagos State.

The engagements, which took him to the Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa and to the corporate headquarters of the Dangote Group, underscored the Nigerian Navy’s evolving strategy of collaboration with both government and the private sector to secure Nigeria’s waterways.

Reinforcing State and Navy Collaboration in Lagos

Rear Admiral Mustapha’s engagement included a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Governor’s Office in Alausa.

The visit marked his formal introduction to the Governor following his assumption of office as the 46th Flag Officer Commanding of the Western Naval Command in October 2025.

During the meeting, the FOC West expressed appreciation to the Lagos State government for its consistent support to the security sector, particularly in maritime security.

He noted that the sustained cooperation between the state government and security agencies has played a critical role in maintaining peace and stability across Lagos, Nigeria’s foremost commercial hub and one of the busiest maritime environments in West Africa.

Rear Admiral Mustapha reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to maintaining a strong presence across both coastal and inland waterways within the Command’s Area of Responsibility.

He explained that the Western Naval Command remains focused on proactive patrols and intelligence-led operations to deter criminal elements and ensure the safety of maritime routes vital to commerce and daily livelihood activities.

A Technology-driven Maritime Security Vision

Elaborating on his operational philosophy, the FOC West stated that the Command’s approach to maritime security is increasingly technology-driven. He outlined a strategic focus on the principles of detect, deter, disrupt, and prevent, noting that the effective use of surveillance systems and other high-tech solutions is essential in addressing evolving maritime threats.

He further disclosed that the Western Naval Command is ready to deepen collaboration with the Lagos State Government in securing state waterways, particularly at established choke points.

According to him, enhanced cooperation in this area aligns directly with the Blue Economy agenda being pursued by both the Federal Government and Lagos State.

He noted that improved security along waterways would not only curb criminal activities but also facilitate safer movement for economic operations, trade, and investment, thereby supporting broader development goals. Rear Admiral Mustapha also conveyed the goodwill and greetings of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. Abbas, AM, to Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The Governor’s Commendation

In his response, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the Nigerian Navy for its professionalism and continued efforts in safeguarding Lagos State’s maritime environment.

He specifically acknowledged the role of the Western Naval Command and NNS BEECROFT, as well as the effective teamwork among security agencies operating within the state.

The Governor assured the FOC West of the Lagos State government’s unwavering commitment to sustaining collaboration with the Nigerian Navy in all areas aimed at enhancing maritime security.

Engaging the Private Sector for Maritime Safety

In engaging the private sector, Rear Admiral Mustapha also went to the corporate headquarters of the Dangote Group in Lagos, where he paid a courtesy visit to the President and Chief Executive, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

The visit formed part of the Nigerian Navy’s broader efforts to engage strategic private sector stakeholders whose operations are deeply intertwined with Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Addressing the Dangote Group leadership, the FOC West emphasised that the Nigerian Navy recognises the vital role of the private sector in maritime security, industrial expansion, and national economic development. He described the Dangote Group as one of Nigeria’s most significant conglomerates, with extensive interests in refinery operations, shipping, and maritime logistics.

Rear Admiral Mustapha highlighted that the Dangote Refinery, located within the Western Naval Command’s Area of Responsibility, represents a critical national strategic asset.

He stressed that the protection of such infrastructure requires collective effort and sustained collaboration between the Navy and private sector operators.

Shared Commitment to Economic and National Security

The FOC West reiterated the Nigerian Navy’s commitment, under the leadership of Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, AM, to strengthening cooperation, intelligence sharing, and operational support to ensure the secure movement of goods, personnel, and assets across Nigeria’s waterways.

He also reaffirmed the Navy’s determination to combat piracy, crude oil theft, smuggling, and other maritime crimes that undermine national security and economic stability. He conveyed the Chief of the Naval Staff’s greetings to Alhaji Dangote.

Pledge to Support Mutually Beneficial Initiatives

In his remarks, Alhaji Aliko Dangote commended the Nigerian Navy for its steadfast efforts in enhancing maritime safety along Nigeria’s coastal and offshore corridors.

He noted that maritime security is fundamental to industrial growth, particularly for organisations that rely heavily on efficient port operations and secure waterways for the movement of raw materials and finished products.

Dangote expressed the Group’s readiness to support mutually beneficial initiatives that promote maritime safety, economic growth, and national development, while appreciating the Western Naval Command’s collaborative approach.

Sustaining a Secure Maritime Environment

The twin engagements reflected the Western Naval Command’s strategic focus on building strong partnerships with government and the private sector as a foundation for sustaining a secure maritime environment.

Through continued collaboration, the Command aims to ensure that Nigeria’s waterways remain safe, efficient, and supportive of national prosperity and long-term economic growth.