The Life, Legacy Of Ozonkpu Chief Felix Ajekwu(Ogbunaechendo Enugwu-Ukwu Na Umunri)

Ozonkpu Chief Felix Egwuchukwuka Ajekwu was born in Ibeagwa, Nsukka, to his young parents, Chief Felix Onuora and Mrs. Constance Agbomma Ajekwu. He was the first child in a family of Ten; seven males and three females.

Shortly after his birth, his parents relocated to Onitsha, where his father ventured into the palm kernel business. In time, his father became a highly successful Licensed Palm Kernel Merchant, trading with foreign businessmen along the coastal banks of the River Niger in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Chief Felix received his primary education at Central School, Onitsha, and his secondary and post-secondary education at the prestigious Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), Onitsha. While at DMGS, he was among those selected by foreign coaches to undergo cricket training in Ogoja, in present-day Cross River State. He excelled remarkably and became a valuable member of the DMGS cricket team.

He proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he studied Estate Management. Chief Felix Ajekwu distinguished himself as a highly accomplished Estate Surveyor and Valuer.

He began his professional career with the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) in the Property Department. His responsibilities involved the monitoring and safeguarding of NEPA’s properties, lands, and installations nationwide. This role required extensive travel across the country, during which he crisscrossed Nigeria by F28 aircraft and continued by road to reach remote hinterlands where NEPA maintained critical assets and installations. His diligence, commitment, and sense of responsibility distinguished him in service.

Shortly after his marriage, he chose to transition to a less demanding role and was appointed Property Manager with the Nigeria National Supply Company, where he continued his career with the same dedication and professionalism.

He served with excellence as Property Manager at the Nigeria National Supply Company. He eventually veered into the private sector as the Premises Manager for First Bank’s East Banking Operations; overseeing properties across the South-Eastern States, including Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa States.

Until his passing, he was the Principal Partner of Ajekwu Associates, a reputable firm that successfully delivered several landmark projects and maintained a strong presence in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Onitsha.

Ozomkpu Chief Felix Ajekwu was a philanthropist extraordinaire who dedicated his life to uplifting others, especially the less privileged.

Ochendo was initiated into the prestigious Ekwu Ifiteani in May 1979 under the leadership of Onye Isi Ekwu, Ozomma Opikwu Onyebuchi, a revered custodian of Nri culture. He received the title name Ekwu Oranudu. Prior to his passing, Ogbunechendo undertook a comprehensive reform of Ekwu Ifiteani. He authored a functional and widely accepted constitution, laying a solid foundation that elevated the institution to the respected and enviable status it enjoys today.

He was initiated into the prestigious Ozo Enugwu-Ukwu Institution by the Onye Isi Ozo and Traditional Ruler of Enugwu-Ukwu, His Royal Majesty Igwe Osita Agwuna III, on the 23rd of December 1994, as Ogbunechendo Enugwu-Ukwu na Umunri. On the 7th of January 1995, Ogbunechendo was admitted into the Cabinet as a Chief of Cabinet status by the late Igwe Osita Agwuna III, Eze Enugwu Ukwu na Igwe Umunri.

He was a very high-ranking member of the prestigious Ozo Enugwu-Ukwu, serving as second-in-command of the Ekwu Ifiteani elitist traditional Institution. He was the Patron of Nze Akanato and the Patron of Umuokpaleri Village.

Chief Felix invested deeply in community development through skills acquisition programmes and the award of scholarships to indigent members of society. This selfless and quiet achiever brought the first-ever NEPA electricity installation to his village and spearheaded the construction of the village hall in his community.

He was a natural counsellor and a seasoned peacemaker, renowned for resolving complex conflicts with wisdom, fairness, and grace. He belonged to several prestigious groups, platforms, and associations and was a steadfast supporter of the Church whenever called upon.

Since his passing, there has been an overwhelming outpouring of love and emotion from those whose lives he touched. Many remember him as a handsome, warm-hearted gentleman whose presence lit up every room he entered.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Iyom Chief Mrs. Pat Ajekwu; his children Adaora, Emeka, Ezinne, and Ekwy; he is predeceased by his son, Chuka. His grandchildren Adanna, Kainyekene, Chuka III, Aleruchi, Kodinna, Kinikachi, Kachimra, and Akuabata. He is also survived by his sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family.

Ochendo, to live in the hearts of those who love you is not to die.

May perpetual light shine upon you and may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Amen.