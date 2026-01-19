NDLEA Nabs Notorious Drug Kingpin ‘Kanmo-Kanmo’ After 12-Year Manhunt 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A notorious drug kingpin and mastermind of the killing of three anti-drug agents, Lekan Jimoh, popularly known as “Kanmo-Kanmo,” has been arrested by The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to a statement on Sunday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the drug kingpin was arrested at his hideout twelve years after he allegedly masterminded the killing of the officers in Ogun State.

Babafemi said Jimoh was apprehended last Friday, in his hideout at Owode town, Ogun State, following a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation by NDLEA tactical teams, adding that at the point of his arrest, operatives recovered 69 kilogrammes of cannabis (commonly known as skunk) from him.

He noted that the suspect had been on the agency’s most-wanted list since 15 June 2014, when he reportedly led an armed mob that attacked NDLEA officers who had gone to arrest him.

The assault resulted in the death of three officers, including Rabiu Kazaure, stating that Jimoh escaped arrest at the time, prompting a prolonged manhunt.

Babafemi also noted that in August 2023, NDLEA operatives again raided Jimoh’s residence in Ado-Odo, Ogun State, but he fled before they arrived.

The agency however seized 1,922 kilogrammes of cannabis stored in 139 sacks at the property. The house was later forfeited to the federal government through court proceedings.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA carried out multiple operations across several states within the same period: In Edo State, operatives arrested 53-year-old Isihor Edika in Arokpa Forest, Uzebba, seizing 320 kilogrammes of cannabis and seeds.

In Abuja (FCT), a 44-year-old woman, Yinka Agboola, was arrested for selling drugs online. Officers recovered 2.2 kilogrammes of skunk and litres of cannabis oil from her home in Kaura District. Another suspect, Tordue Pius Richard, was arrested with cocaine and cannabis at Abacha Estate.

In Lagos, 118.1 kilogrammes of skunk were seized from two suspects in Mushin, while a large consignment of codeine syrup—157,519 bottles—was intercepted at Apapa Port in a joint operation with Customs and other security agencies.

In Enugu State, 116 kilogrammes of cannabis were recovered from a warehouse, and along the Onitsha–Asaba Expressway in Delta State, two suspects were arrested with over 410,800 tramadol pills, 84.2 litres of codeine syrup, 82,250 diazepam tablets, 900 swinol tablets, and 65 Molly pills.

In Oyo State, several arrests were made in Ibadan, with seizures totaling more than 330 litres of skuchies, 2.5 kilogrammes of Colorado cannabis, and nearly 10 kilogrammes of assorted cannabis strains.

Over 52,000 tramadol and bromazepam pills were also recovered from a store whose owner is still at large.

In Kwara State, NDLEA raided a residence in Ilorin and seized 387.4 kilogrammes of cannabis stored in 42 bags; in Jigawa State, an ex-convict, Gaddafi Ammani, and his accomplice Ahmed Sani were arrested after Ammani attempted to escape by jumping across rooftops while armed with a machete, during which he injured an officer.

Babafemi said beyond enforcement operations, the NDLEA continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, conducting sensitisation programmes in schools, religious centres, and communities across Kano, Lagos, Benue, Katsina, and Niger states.

Commending the officers involved, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd) described Kanmo-Kanmo’s arrest as a major victory for justice and a tribute to the fallen officers.

He stressed that the arrest would send a strong warning to drug barons that they cannot evade justice forever.